Coach Jason Garrett said Friday the club wasn’t ready to rule out Vander Esch against Buffalo on Thanksgiving. The linebacker missed a game for the first time in his career against the Giants after an open week following the injury against the Eagles on Oct. 20.

The second-year player was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots at New England. Vander Esch was experiencing discomfort, and doctors determined after an MRI on Thursday that he would sit against the Patriots and possibly miss more games.

Vander Esch played against Minnesota and Detroit the past two weeks and is second to linebacker Jaylon Smith in tackles with 87, according to the team stats.

A first-round pick out of Boise State in 2018, Vander Esch led the Cowboys with a club rookie record of 176 tackles and made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.

Two Falcons starters out

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman were ruled out with injuries for the second straight week.

Coach Dan Quinn said the two starters will not be in uniform when Atlanta (3-7) hosts Tampa Bay (3-7) on Sunday. Luke Stocker will start again in place of Hooper, who was leading all players at his position in catches and touchdowns when his foot was injured at New Orleans.

Stocker played 43 of the offense’s 65 snaps last week but did not have a catch in the win at Carolina. Reserve Jaeden Graham played 34 snaps and caught two passes for two first downs.

Brian Hill averaged just two yards on 15 runs last week in place of Freeman.

Chargers CB Davis banned

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Chargers (4-7) are on their bye this week. The suspension will cover road games against Denver (Dec. 1) and Jacksonville (Dec. 8).

Davis, who is in his third season, has started nine games this season and has an interception along with 27 tackles.

General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that Davis is a good person who made a “significant mistake this past offseason.”

Watson, Texans rally

Determined to bounce back from an embarrassing loss, the Texans used big performances from Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins and solid defense to beat the Indianapolis Colts and move into first place in the AFC South.

Watson threw two touchdown passes to Hopkins and finished with 298 yards to help the Texans to the 20-17 win Thursday night at Houston.

The Texans (7-4), who were routed by Baltimore 41-7 on Sunday, trailed the Colts (6-5) by 4 early in the fourth quarter when Hopkins got in front of Pierre Desir and stretched out to haul in a 30-yard reception for a 20-17 lead. The Texans got things going on that drive with a 33-yard run by Carlos Hyde.