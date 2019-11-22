Take Friday morning for instance, when the longtime Patriots coach took a yearly reflective pass through his love and appreciation for Thanksgiving, the holiday he affectionately described as “football, family, and food,” before adding with a smile, “sign me up.”

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick takes plenty of heat for questions he won’t answer; his press conferences are often dissected as much for what he doesn’t say as what he does. That’s fair. But sometimes, it’s not that Belichick won’t answer a question — it’s that he just can’t.

“Pretty much everything,” he said after a laugh. “There’s not much food that I don’t like.”

He did finally come up with this: “Can we at least start with dessert?”

Cue the pumpkin pie. But let’s be honest: Belichick’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easy.

It’s football.

“You know, Thanksgiving, turkey, football,” he said, still smiling Friday, “very appreciative of all the things that come with Thanksgiving. But as they specifically relate to football, definitely the opportunity to participate and be a part of it, to watch the other games that are played then and the camaraderie that it brings, just even family sitting around watching a game. If it’s not your game, or you don’t have a specific rooting interest necessarily in the game, just being together with your family and friends, that time of year.”

Yet if he is happy to tell us each year as this holiday approaches just how much he enjoys the day that is indeed synonymous with the game that employs him — he recalled drives to Philadelphia when he was a youngster for his family’s annual appointment with the Army-Navy game and recounted high school memories of his own playing days — the version of Belichick we’ve heard from this year in New England isn’t reserving such openness for one special day.

The taciturn coach seems to be appreciating his chosen profession more than ever, and whether it’s hidden in a small gotcha nod toward Philly when he specifically called last week’s win there “fun,” in direct opposition to what Eagles lineman Lane Johnson has said about life in New England, or in a midweek scouting breakdown before his first-ever meeting with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, so much more than the usual “he’s a good player” comment, Belichick has been animated. We may not have seen it in the postgame in Baltimore, in the aftermath of his team’s only loss this season against nine wins, but overall, it seems Belichick has taken the role of upbeat optimist while his quarterback, the 42-year-old Tom Brady, has been the one who seems sullen and frustrated.

Sort of the Patriots’ own version of Freaky Friday. Twenty years at the helm in New England (and an earlier five years as head coach in Cleveland) and Belichick hasn’t lost an ounce of enthusiasm for the game.

“It’s impressive, it really is,” veteran Patriots captain Matthew Slater said. “I think you can tell a lot about a person when it comes to their passions, what drives them and motivates them, and I think it’s really interesting to see that he has the same resolve now as he has probably when he first started this, how he’s been able to avoid complacency because I think it’s in our nature to become complacent. He just finds new ways to keep himself motivated each year. He really just at the end of the day is in love with the game of football. And I think that shows itself.”

Football, family, and food.

“Well, it’s always had a very strong association with our family,” Belichick said. “The Army-Navy game was played the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That’s always the way it was, other than in 1963 when President [John F.] Kennedy got assassinated. So, that was — what — 50, 60-some years ago today? Thanksgiving was Thursday, the trip to Philadelphia was Friday and the Army-Navy game was Saturday, and that’s the way I grew up. I’d say football was a pretty big part of it. We, in high school, always had a traditional Thanksgiving Day game, Annapolis-Severna Park. It was always good to beat the Falcons there.

“Like it is here in Massachusetts, a lot of Thanksgiving games that, you know, great for high school football. As I got older and played in those games, I remember the Thanksgiving Day high school games, it’s always been a part of it. Certainly, when I was with the [Detroit] Lions and we had the two Thanksgiving games out there — the home games, my first, second, and third year in the league, those were — that’s the ultimate Thanksgiving game. There’s really nothing like that, and the way the city supports that game and what it means to the Lions, and just that game in general. We played in it at the Patriots, played the Lions, so that really kind of put the exclamation point on that whole day.”

If you listen to Belichick much you don’t hear many sentences that require such punctuation; he tends toward the monotone. It was football that lit him up a bit Friday, but this season overall, that doesn’t seem to be as difficult to do.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.