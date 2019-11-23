Part Dick Butkus, part Gumby, and part Flying Wallenda, Collins is a leading force behind the NFL’s best defense and he’s also the leading entertainer at New England’s practices.

Whether he’s eyeing his target presnap or performing his latest acrobatic stunt, the Patriots linebacker is always someone to train your peepers on.

Whether it’s a back flip off a blocking sled, walking on his hands during stretching, or jumping over the line of scrimmage from a standing position to block a punt, Collins is always pulling off head-shaking moves.

He said the inspiration for many of his antics comes from childhood memories of messing around with his late brother Fred, whom he affectionately referred to as “FC.”

“Man, sometimes I’m just in my own little world and I just do stuff. I was taught a long time ago how to do a lot of those things by my brother,’’ Collins said Friday. “Whenever I get time or whenever I’m bored, I just do little stuff like that, man, it’s kind of fun. I like to have fun. I had a lot of fun growing up. You know, I’m a country boy, so stuff like that, that’s how we survived.’’

Collins, who grew up in McCall Creek, Miss., explained there weren’t as many entertainment options available back then, so they created their own.

“You had to find something to have fun. We played a lot of sports. We raced on feet, we wrassled, we slap boxed, we had to find anything to have fun, so that’s what we did,’’ Collins said. “We had to keep busy, we didn’t play any video games, we didn’t have social media. So, we had to get outside and do something, we had to go outside and be active. It’s just one of those things I loved doing. I loved tumbling, I loved doing stuff like that.’’

Collins regularly catches teammates, staff, and opponents off guard with his moves — and he’ll even surprise himself.

“Oh, yeah. For sure, for sure,’’ he said. “It’s not something that I just practice, I just do it. I just go.’’

So we all knew Jamie Collins was athletic....but look at what our cameras captured today at #Patriots practice 😂



📽️: @MHershgordon @wpri12 @j_collins91 pic.twitter.com/cSPXooVary — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 13, 2019

Collins has also saved some of his most impressive feats for game action. He leads the Patriots with 47 tackles and a half-dozen sacks. The 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pounder also has three interceptions (including a pick-six), two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

His play through 10 games in his second stint in New England has thrust him into the conversation for defensive player of the year.

“I mean, it’s pretty cool, man,’’ said Collins. “But that ain’t nothing I’m harping on. I just put my head down and work, man, and whatever comes, comes. That’s bigger than me. I just come in here every day and work and hope and pray for the best.’’

Already armed with a solid base of knowledge from his three-plus seasons in the New England defense, Collins has thrived in his return. He said there’s been some subtle scheme changes that have really made a difference for him.

“There’s a lot of different stuff going on, you know, you don’t do the same stuff every year,’’ he said. “That’s football, man, you’ve got to adjust and adapt and do your best, that’s what we get paid to do.’’

Collins said this Patriots unit is the best defense he’s ever been a part of, though they don’t spend a lot of time thinking about their place in history. New England has allowed 108 points through 10 games. The record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game slate is 165.

“We can definitely be one [of the best] as long as we keep going and doing what we’re doing, hopefully we can and we’ll see in the end,’’ said Collins. “It’s nothing that we’re shooting for, but as long as you’re out there having fun, hopefully everything will work itself out.’’

He said by no means has this defense peaked.

“You know, we’ve got a lot of depth. We’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of smart players,’’ Collins said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are committed to the details and everybody is committed to one another, they love playing for one another. As long as we keep the brotherhood going and the camaraderie going, I think we’ll be pretty damn good.’’

The Patriots’ linebacking corps has become known as the “Boogeymen,” a moniker that Dont’a Hightower said Collins conjured up one day. Collins said he’s not so sure.

“Honestly, we was at practice stretching one day. We were just talking noise, I think it was me, Dont’a, and [Jerod] Mayo — it might have been Mayo [that coined the phrase],’’ said Collins. “It was really just us BS-ing around. I don’t even know. Somebody took it and ran with it, I don’t even know.”

The Boogeymen name has taken off, spawning signs, T-shirts, and sweat shirts everywhere the team goes.

“It has gotten pretty big. It’s cool,” said Collins. “It’s not something we planned on, it just happened. We definitely appreciate it, we’re forever grateful.’’

Along with being grateful, Collins said this season has been his happiest time as a pro.

“I’m always trying to be that way. I’m blessed. Doing something that I’m pretty sure millions of people would love to be doing,’’ he said. “I’m not mad at all. Definitely, definitely blessed.’’

Collins and his fellow Boogeymen will be back in action on Sunday against the Cowboys when they’ll try to put the brakes on Ezekiel Elliott, a scary man in his own right.

“Man, he’s a great back. He’s an every-down back. You don’t get those guys often — he’s very rare in this league. He’s one of those guys,’’ said Collins. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can run it up the middle, he can spin out wide and give you a route. With him, you’ve just got to be prepared for everything.’’

Just like when you’re watching Collins.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.