The win wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but the Patriots played mostly error-free football, and let the Cowboys beat themselves with mistakes. The Cowboys allowed a blocked punt, threw the game’s only interception, had a costly third-down penalty from left tackle Tyron Smith, and committed an illegal shift penalty on a punt, eventually costing them 20 yards.

■ The Patriots still have all kinds of issues on offense. And they got manhandled on the road a few weeks ago in Baltimore. But the Patriots proved once again that no team in the NFL is mentally tougher or better at playing in inclement weather.

The Patriots didn’t make many big plays, but they didn’t make many plays to lose the game, either. Tom Brady didn’t turn over the ball, Sony Michel (85 yards on 20 carries) ran the ball relatively well, and the defense only had one big breakdown all game, allowing a 59-yard catch to Randall Cobb in the fourth quarter. And the Patriots moved the ball when they had to, milking 6:02 off the clock on one fourth-quarter drive, and moving the chains multiple times late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Style points don’t matter in the NFL, and the Patriots proved once again they are the mentally toughest team in the league – an important quality, given how many games in December and January are played in tough conditions.

■ The Patriots did get more than a little lucky with penalty calls, too. Tyron Smith got called for a questionable holding penalty to negate a third-and-3 conversion. And Travis Frederick was busted for a ticky-tack tripping penalty late in the fourth quarter that negated a third-and-1 conversion. Cowboys fans will be complaining about these calls all week.

■ The weather obviously slowed down the Cowboys’ No. 1-rated offense, and No. 1-rated passing offense, a ton. But the Patriots’ defense dominated the Cowboys and made Dak Prescott look like the scrub quarterbacks the Patriots played in the first half of the season.

Prescott, averaging 322 passing yards per game entering the day, threw for just 212 yards, with 59 coming on one play. The Patriots swarmed him with different blitz looks, and the cornerbacks were lights out, locking down the Cowboys’ receivers in man coverage all game. The Patriots dared Prescott on third down with cover zero looks — man coverage across the board and no deep safeties — and came up big time and again.

The Patriots’ offense has plenty of issues, but this defense just might be good enough to win a championship on its own (as long as it can figure out how to defend Lamar Jackson).

■ The Patriots’ defense was especially impressive on third down. The Cowboys entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL in third-down offense (52.1 percent), and converted just 2 of 13 Sunday. Prescott, playing in his first bad-weather game since 2017, looked rattled all night.

■ The Patriots’ cornerbacks were outstanding. Stephon Gilmore deserves to be in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and finished with more catches (one interception) than Amari Cooper (zero catches on two targets). Gilmore had an outstanding interception in the first quarter (his fourth of the year), undercutting a quick out pass on third down to give the Patriots the ball inside Cowboys territory. And Cooper, battling a knee injury, had no catches on just two targets, was rendered completely ineffective by Gilmore and the weather.

J.C. Jackson did an admirable job covering Michael Gallup, holding him to four catches for 55 yards. And Jonathan Jones did an excellent job chasing Cobb around. Cobb’s one big catch, for 59 yards, came with Jackson in coverage. If Jones didn’t have such a generic name, he’d be much more of a household name.

■ The Patriots scored their third blocked punt of the season when Matthew Slater stuck his hand out and got one in the first quarter. Their three blocked punts ties the 1961 and 1986 Patriots for most in a season in franchise history. The Patriots also caused the Cowboys to commit a bad penalty with an illegal shift that cost them 20 yards of field position. Special teams coach Joe Judge is putting on a clinic this year, and may start getting buzz for offensive coordinator or even head coaching jobs.

■ The Patriots once again struggled mightily on offense, but what should we expect? They didn’t have Mohamed Sanu or Phillip Dorsett, two of Tom Brady’s three receivers were rookies, and the offensive line has been a work in progress all season. Their one touchdown came on a drive that started on the Cowboys’ 12-yard line following a blocked punt. Their second-best drive gained just 38 yards on 12 plays (but burned 6:02 off the clock in the fourth quarter).

The best news for the offense: No turnovers. That was all it took on Sunday night. But the Patriots may be in trouble when they have to play games in good weather or in a dome, like next Sunday in Houston.

■ Julian Edelman was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury entering the game, and it was easy to see how much it was affecting him. He had one drop in the first half after short-arming the ball, and it looked as if he just couldn’t get his shoulder up. And he seemed to be reaching for his shoulder after almost every hit.

Edelman toughed it out and had eight catches for 93 yards. But Bill Belichick eventually took Edelman off punt return duties, most likely because of the shoulder. The Patriots really need him to get healthy.

■ It’s one thing for Marshall Newhouse or Ted Karras to struggle on the offensive line. But right guard Shaq Mason, who signed a big contract extension in the summer, continues to have an inconsistent season. He allowed a big third-down sack to Maliek Collins, then committed a bad false start penalty in the fourth quarter.

The offensive line looked better with Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, and the Patriots had a better day running the ball, with Michel rushing for 85 yards on a 4.3 average (Michel showed great vision and cutback ability on a few of his runs). But the Patriots need more out of their dependable linemen such as Mason.

■ The Patriots two rookie receivers actually played pretty well. Jakobi Meyers doesn’t look like he always runs the right routes, but he caught four balls for 74 yards, including a 32-yarder in the first quarter and a key catch in the fourth quarter. And N’Keal Harry, playing in only his second game, had an unbelievably athletic touchdown catch on a back-shoulder throw, catching the ball in traffic and then tapping both feet down. Harry had a bad drop along the sideline later in the game, and certainly wasn’t perfect. But he’s the big, physical presence on the outside that Brady desperately needs.

■ Finally, this was a surprisingly poor day for punter Jake Bailey. Of his six punts, three went for touchbacks, and two others went for 30 and 32 yards. This was a field position kind of game, and Bailey, who has been excellent all season, didn’t help matters.

