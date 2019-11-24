Harry seems like a perfectionist. Some players throw on a T-shirt and sweats as fast as they can reach for them after a game, preferring instant comfort over getting particular over what they might wear in front of cameras for various media obligations. Others, Harry among them, take time to get ready, put jewelry back on, select an UnderArmour compression top and fix their hair in place. That’s off the field, where there’s time to get everything just-so. On the field, balancing what’s available right away and what’s ideal is a task put upon most young receivers that Harry is currently shouldering.

“I’m definitely not satisfied, and anybody that knows me knows I’m about to turn it up a notch,” the Patriots rookie receiver said after New England’s 13-9 win over Dallas Sunday. “I’m about to really hit the grindstone and really get back to work.”

Speaking of shoulders: Harry’s first-career catch in the NFL was a touchdown, the only one of the night for either team, and came on a beautiful back-shoulder ball thrown by Tom Brady.

Covered by Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, Harry ran toward the back left corner of the end zone. He spun in toward Jones and the middle of the field and, when he’d turned almost all the way around and was back facing the sideline, he stuck his hands out to catch the ball, which was thrown to the outside. The play will be called a 50-50 ball in the coming days because receiver and corner were 1-on-1, but the placement of the throw and the timing of the catch must have made it a higher-percentage play once Brady put it in motion. With it, Harry became the 75th player to catch a touchdown pass in the NFL from Brady, a fact that left the rookie speechless but smiling.

The rest of the night, Harry was catchless. He finished with one catch (the touchdown) for 10 yards on four targets. He felt he could have done better dealing with the cold and rainy conditions, which the former Arizona State Sun Devil said were different from any he’s ever played in.

Harry clearly felt it was not a perfect performance, but he still walked out of the locker room Sunday night carrying the ball he caught for the touchdown as a souvenir.

Considering how the Patriots offense has and continues to struggle in the red zone, though, that one catch was evidence that Harry can do something — play physically and win 1-on-1 — New England needs badly. That was made only more obvious by the way Harry’s teammates reacted to the play, with Julian Edelman leaping high in the air and Brady running over to knock helmets and shout affirmations into Harry’s facemask.

“That was big,” said Edelman. “For him to go out and make a play, in front of the home crowd, and we needed it. I’m happy for him, and we got to continue to have that.”

They needed it especially since Edelman’s 682 career catches surpassed the Patriots’ other three active receivers — Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Matthew Slater — by 663. Though it was Harry who made the big play, Meyers gave the Patriots volume with four catches on nine targets for 74 yards, including a smooth move for good yardage after the catch.

“It’s not easy for a rookie to go in there and play, so me and N’Keal, we always come in and do extra work, trying to make sure we’re ready for when they call us,” Meyers said.

Brady, who like these young receivers seems to have mixed feelings about when it’s worth feeding them, was complimentary Sunday.

“Yeah, they played a lot of plays and proud of those two,” he said. “They put a lot of effort in this week and they’re making improvements and it was great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us — we needed it — and did a great job.”

They’ll keep working at it. One thing it seems that Brady and Harry have in common is the need for everything to be precisely how they want it to be. In the moment when they had that, in the back of the end zone, it was easy to see why.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.