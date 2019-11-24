America’s Team was no match for the rain or the reign of the Patriots’ defense, which once again didn’t yield a touchdown. Like the rain on this soggy Sunday, the Patriots’ defense was unrelenting and exerted its influence at all times in a 13-9 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots limited the NFL’s leader in passing yards, Dak Prescott, and the league’s most prolific offense by yards per game (444.6) to just three field goals and 321 yards of total offense.

We need to adjust how we measure the aesthetic value of victory, finding beauty beyond the traditional pulchritude of points.

FOXBOROUGH — There were no style points. There weren’t a lot of actual points, but the Patriots scored an impressive victory Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys. When the Patriots’ defense is involved, points and scoring usually are not.

Defense carried the day again for Bill Belichick’s charges. It’s obvious 11 games into the season that defense is going to carry this team as far as it’s going to go. The tables have turned. Tom Brady used to be able to claim the defense as dependents. Now, if the defense were filling out its tax return it would be claiming Brady and the offense. The Patriots’ winning recipe is clear: suffocating defense, potent special teams, and a passable offense.

The Patriots have prevailed in their last two games scoring 17 and 13 points. It’s obvious the mantra for the Patriots is Defense First. It has been that way now since Super Bowl LIII. It’s old-school football in the new-age NFL. The Patriots are an immovable-force operation. It’s not always riveting, but it’s ruthlessly effective.

“I feel like when we play the way we’re supposed to we’re a good defense, and we can make it hard on the players on offense,” said Patriots safety Duron Harmon. “We just have to continue to find ways each and every week, because every offense is different. We got to find their weaknesses and just try to expose them down after down.”

It was strength vs. strength on Sunday, and in the end the Boogeymen proved the bullies. The Cowboys entered the game as the top third-down offense in the NFL, converting at a 52.1 percent clip. The Patriots boasted the top third-down defense in the league at 19.3 percent. The Patriots defense won out as the Cowboys finished just 2 of 13 on third down.

The Patriots did benefit from some help from Mother Nature and the officials. The Cowboys saw two big third-down conversions wiped out by dubious penalties, a hold on Tyron Smith that negated a 13-yard catch by Amari Cooper and an egregious tripping call on Travis Frederick on Dallas’s final possession that negated a completion to Ezekiel Elliott.

“Obviously, when it’s raining, you can’t do some of the things you want to do in the passing game,” said Cooper, who was held catchless.

It wasn’t the cloud cover that bothered the Cowboys, though, as much as the Patriots’ coverage. It put a damper on Dak more than the weather. Prescott came into the game seeking his fourth straight game with three or more touchdown passes. His team never found the end zone, and he never found Cooper for a completion. That was thanks to Stephon Gilmore, who registered his fourth interception of the season, setting up a field goal in the first half.

“Yeah, this was another great effort by Steph. He just works and prepares so hard for his matchups every week and takes those as such a personal challenge,” said Belichick. “Obviously, this is a very good group of receivers, and a great quarterback, and a great offensive line. But Steph is as professional as they come. He knows the opponents inside-out, and his matchups, the overall scheme, how to best play based on what our call is, and what the situation is and so forth.

“He does a great job of that, so certainly a good day for him. Our entire secondary, I thought they competed hard against a really good group of receivers, with, obviously, a great quarterback.”

This was a sodden slog. Playing without injured wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, Brady and the offense weren’t elegant, but they were opportunistic, capitalizing on a blocked punt and Gilmore’s pick to take a 10-0 lead. The Patriots built a double-digit lead while accumulating only 61 yards of offense.

For the second straight week, the Patriots found themselves in a low-scoring struggle with an NFC East opponent. The score after a scoreless third quarter was 10-6.

In the first half, the teams combined for two third-down conversions — the Cowboys were 1 for 7 and the Patriots were 1 for 6 — and three missed field goals in the inclement conditions. Two of the field goal fails were by the Patriots’ Nick Folk, including a 48-yarder that ventured wide right on the final play of the first half.

The Patriots extended their lead to 13-6 on a 42-yard field goal by Folk with 9:32 to go. That set up the deciding sequence of the game.

The Cowboys, who came nowhere near their average of 28.6 points per game, threatened to tie the game, driving from their 11 to the Patriots’ 11. The big play was a 59-yard pass to Randall Cobb. But the Patriots’ defense stiffened after Dallas earned a first and 10 at the New England 14. The Patriots allowed 3 yards on an option pitch to Elliott, then forced a pair of incompletions in the end zone toward tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin.

Craven Cowboys coach Jason Garrett elected to kick a useless 29-yard field goal, cutting the Dallas deficit to 13-9 with 6:04 to go. He did the Patriots a favor. It would have made more sense to go for it on fourth and 7 from the 11.

Luckily for Garrett, his boss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t seem to be questioning his decision after the game.

Allow me, Jerry.

Even if Dallas didn’t pick up the first down it could have buried the Patriots deep in their own territory with a wounded offense on a wet day. Either way, the Cowboys needed a touchdown to ultimately prevail in the game. Why not try to get that TD when you’re just 11 yards away from the end zone instead of having to drive 92 yards to do it, which is what the Cowboys were confronted with on their last true drive?

That was hopeless against this historically good Patriots’ defense. The stinginess of this defense is simply astonishing. Across 140 opponent drives, the Patriots have allowed just nine touchdowns while forcing 66 punts and generating 20 interceptions.

The Patriots have a shot at the 16-game season record for fewest defensive touchdowns allowed, which is 16, held by the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and the 1986 Chicago Bears.

This is not the brand of Patriots football that we’re used to, but it’s the new normal in New England. This is what the Patriots are.

Remember the 2010 Run Prevention Red Sox? We have the 2019 Point Prevention Patriots.

As long as the defense keeps on scoring knockouts and keeping teams out of the end zone, then offense is optional for the Patriots.

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.