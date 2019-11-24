Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and Marshall Newhouse couldn’t help from laughing, and neither could Wynn. The second-year player had a good reason to smile: Finally, after a season-and-a-half of struggling through injuries, it looks as if he’s back for good.

“No longer a rookie!” one called as the left tackle answered questions after the Patriots’ 13-9 victory over the Cowboys. “Hell yeah!” shouted another.

FOXBOROUGH — Isaiah Wynn isn’t new to the league anymore, and his comrades on the offensive line and locker-room neighbors took the opportunity to remind him of it Sunday night.

Wynn started Sunday days after being activated from the injured reserve list. He had a case of turf toe suffered in a Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

“It felt real good, just being able to help the team any way I can,” he said.

Wynn said his time away from the field helped him get the “upper hand” on learning the Patriots offense and that right now, he’s the strongest he’s ever been. It also taught him how much he has to learn.

Lucky for the 22-year-old, he’s got players such as Thuney, Newhouse and Mason to look to, both in the locker room and on the field.

“They help me a lot,” he said. “ . . . To be around those guys, who’ve been here for a while and they do everything right . . . Just being able to kind of get under their wings, just the past two years, they’ve been great.”

Wynn was tasked with keeping Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, who came into the game with 7½ sacks, away from Tom Brady.

“It was a big challenge of course, everybody knows that defensive line is good, especially that defensive end,” Wynn said. “So just being able to step up to the challenge was good.

Quinn got to the quarterback once, but that was it.

Wynn’s return might have had the greatest impact on running back Sony Michel, who finished with 85 yards on 20 attempts while running behind Wynn — Michel’s best performance since the Patriots pounded Washington in Week 5.

“It’s always good to get players back healthy,” Michel said. “He enjoyed the game, he had fun out there and I was excited to have him out there.

“He’s another piece of the puzzle, he helps this team, he helps this offense.”

Did Michel say anything to Wynn during the game? Wynn said that’s not how it works for them.

“He just does his job, and I do mine,” Wynn said.

