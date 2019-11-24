Sanu hopped up and down following his brief time on the field, giving the impression he was good to go for the game. The slippery conditions also could have played a role in the decision to keep Sanu sidelined.

It wasn’t enough to get clearance however, and the receiver headlined a list of Patriots inactives as he continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered last Sunday against the Eagles. Fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett also was out as he recovers from a concussion.

FOXBOROUGH – Things looked promising for Mohamed Sanu after his pregame workout out in front of receivers Joe Judge and head trainer Jim Whalen that included sprints, cuts, and a thumbs-up Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Those absences left Tom Brady with just three healthy receivers: Julian Edelman and rookies Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry — four if you count special teamer Matthew Slater.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who tweaked his groin late last week, was the lone defensive inactive for the Patriots.

McCourty’s absence allowed rookie Joejuan Williams to be active for the fifth time this season.

The Patriots’ inactives were tight end Ryan Izzo, running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, and quarterback Cody Kessler.

Wynn returns

Isaiah Wynn made his first start since Week 2 in Miami as the left tackle made his way back from a toe issue that forced him to injured reserve.

Also returning to action was Patrick Chung, who has been dealing with nagging chest and heel injuries and missed last week’s game. Chung had missed three of the last six games.

Gronk puts it to rest

At long last, the Rob Gronkowski reunion tour rumors can be put to bed for the rest of the season.

The big tight end confirmed on Fox’s pregame show he will not return to the Patriots in 2019-20 under any circumstances.

Advertisement

Asked what would happen if received a plea from Brady to strap on the pads, Gronkowski said, “First off, I’m saying I love the guy . . . [But] no, I’m not going back.’’

All is forgotten?

Michael Bennett had a friendly moment with his former coach on the Patriots sideline Sunday.

The defensive end hugged it out with Bill Belichick during the warm-up period.

It was a month to the day after the Patriots agreed to trade Bennett to Dallas for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick. A week before, they’d suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team following a confrontation between Bennett and defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

Bennett was clearly unhappy with his playing time toward the end of his Patriots tenure, though he said his disagreement with Bielema was “both” about football and other topics while declining to get into specifics. He’s played a more significant role in Dallas and had seven tackles, three sacks and 12 pressures with the Cowboys. He had two tackles in the Patriots’ 13-9 victory Sunday

He was complimentary of the Patriots earlier in the week, telling reporters in Dallas he learned a lot from Belichick in his short time and thinks the Patriots coach puts players in positions to succeed.

“At the end of the day, I just think Bill is a great motivator. I think he understands football from the beginning,” Bennett said. “He’s a historian when it comes to football, plays. He can remember anything when it comes to it. He’s just a savant.”

Advertisement

Belichick was less verbose when asked about Bennett this week.

“I’d say he plays mostly on sub-three technique, pass rush situations,” the Patriots coach said. When asked to elaborate he spoke of the Cowboys pass rush as a whole, not Bennett individually.

It was Bennett who approached Belichick on the sideline Sunday. It was not the happiest marriage when the player was in New England but it is apparently in a better place now.

A special honor

The Patriots honored fallen members of the armed services as part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign.

Before the game, the national anthem was performed by Musician Second Class Rachel Vennel, a vocalist stationed in Newport, R.I., with Navy Band Northeast while the All-Military Branches Honor Guard presented the colors.

The Patriots also hosted 26 military families from New England who lost family members in service. The team worked with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and dedicated the game to the fallen members of the TAPS families. Each Patriots player and coach wore a helmet decal or button with the initials of one of the fallen during the game.

Nora Princiotti of the Globe Staff contributed. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.