Prescott and the top-ranked Cowboys offense moseyed on into rain-soaked Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon and were wrangled by Stephon Gilmore and the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

Gilmore reduced Cooper to invisible man status, staying in the speedy receiver’s jersey all game long as New England cowpunched Dallas, 13-9, to run its record to 10-1.

The win gave the Patriots their 17th consecutive 10-win season, setting an NFL record they previously shared with the 49ers.

Cooper arrived in New England with a team-high 55 catches for 886 yards and 7 touchdowns and jetted out of town with the exact same statistics thanks to Gilmore, who continues to show week after week that he’s not only the best cornerback in the NFL, but maybe the best one-on-one defender on the planet.

Gilmore snagged more Prescott passes than Cooper, finishing with an interception (and nearly a second) to go along with five tackles and a pair of passes defended.

“It was fun. You know, I just trying to get my hands on him on every snap,’’ said Gilmore. “The defensive line got good pressure on Dak, we stopped the run, and the times he did throw it I just tried to make plays.’’

Cooper actually did get his hands on two Prescott prayers, but the first was wiped out by left tackle Tyron Smith’s penalty and the second — Dallas’s second to last play on fourth down – was overturned on review.

Even so, Gilmore wasn’t happy about it.

“I saw it hit the ground, but I was a little mad at myself because I knew the route and you know, he made a good move off the line, but I was close and had tight coverage,’’ said Gilmore. “It was a bad weather game, so it was tough to make catches today.’’

Gilmore picked off a Prescott pass early in the second quarter, zipping in front of Cooper and giving the ball to his offense at the Dallas 26. New England capitalized with the first of Nick Folk’s two field goals to take a 10-0 lead.

“They ran crossing routes a lot and I kind of just undercut it at the last second,’’ said Gilmore.

Gilmore, who hasn’t allowed a catch since the Week 9 loss in Baltimore, made the most noise, but it was the entire Patriots defense that flummoxed the Cowboys on a day not fit for man or beasts. But it was a perfect fit for a bunch of Boogeymen.

“It’s tough but we practice in it every day, so we’re used to it,’’ Gilmore said of the wind-swept rain and raw temperatures. “I don’t think [the Cowboys] practice in that type of stuff, so I think we had an advantage.’’

The Cowboys were averaging a league-high 444 yards per game but mustered just 321 net yards. They converted just 2 of 13 third downs and were 0 for 2 in the red zone.

The Patriots’ shorthanded offense again had its struggles — just 282 net yards — but similar to the week prior in Philadelphia, it did enough to win.

And there were glimpses of positivity for several areas, including the rookie receivers, the offensive line, and the run game.

New England’s first two drives showed promise and some glimpses of a heartbeat from the running game. Sony Michel (20 carries, 85 yards) started the game with four consecutive runs, and on the first two he followed his former Georgia Bulldog teammate Isaiah Wynn and bulldogged his way for 13 and 6 yards.

“I wasn’t paying attention, I was just blocking the play,’’ said Wynn, who saw his first action since Week 2.

Michel went right behind Wynn on back-to-back plays on the final drive, too, picking up 12 and 5 yards.

The Cowboys were poised to strike first, getting to the New England 28 before Brett Maher’s 46-yard field goal attempt clanged off the left upright.

The Patriots’ offense again got a boost from their special team and defensive brethren to build a 10-0 lead.

Matthew Slater burst through the line of scrimmage and, despite being swallowed up, got his left hand on Chris Jones’s punt to set the Patriots up the Dallas 12-yard line.

“Probably the difference in the game, really, when you come right down to it,’’ Bill Belichick said of the block.

Two plays later Tom Brady hit N’Keal Harry with a back-shoulder bullet from 10 yards for the rookie’s first touchdown and a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

Two more plays later and Gilmore committed grand theft on Prescott and Cooper, leading to Folk’s 44-yarder.

Dallas made a game of it with back-to-back drives, one to the edge of the red zone and another to the New England 7 before settling for Maher field goals of 46 and 27 yards to cut it to 10-6 at the break.

Folk, meanwhile, missed kicks of 46 and 48 yards wide right at the lighthouse end of the stadium where the wind was particularly tricky.

The second half was your basic rock fight, with the defenses ruling the roost.

Folk drilled a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter — again at the lighthouse end — to get the bad taste out his mouth and more importantly give his club a 13-6 lead.

“Yeah, you don’t want to end a game [with two misses], so it was good to get out there and put us up 7, so that was a big kick,’’ Folk said. “It made it a little more difficult at the end there for them because they needed a touchdown instead of a field goal.’’

The Cowboys drove to the New England 11 but coach Jason Garrett chose to kick a field goal with 6:08 left to cut the deficit to 13-9.

It was a curious decision given Dallas had trouble moving in the sloshy conditions. Even if it failed to score a touchdown, it would have left the Patriots pinned deep in their territory.

Ezekiel Elliott, who churned out 86 rushing yards and another 40 receiving, agreed with the call.

“It was fourth and 7 and the defense was playing great,’’ he said. “I didn’t have a problem putting the game in their hands. We still ended up having an opportunity to go down and score after that.’’

They actually had two, but never advanced past their 28-yard line.

“That’s a real good football team we played,’’ said Belichick. “I’m really proud of our guys. We had a lot of guys step up today, played well and made enough plays in all three phases of the game.’’

Next up for the Patriots is the completion of their Texas-two step when they travel to Houston for a prime-time date Dec. 1.

