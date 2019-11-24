FOXBOROUGH — Tripping is not a common penalty in the NFL — outside of Sunday’s game, it has been called just seven times all season across the league.

But the Cowboys were called twice for tripping on Sunday, including one in the game’s key moments. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was penalized for tripping late in the first quarter to sabotage one drive, then center Travis Frederick was penalized with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, negating a big third-and-1 conversion as the Cowboys attempted a game-winning drive.

Several Cowboys players disagreed with both calls, particularly Frederick’s penalty, but took the high road.