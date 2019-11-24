FOXBOROUGH — Tripping is not a common penalty in the NFL — outside of Sunday’s game, it has been called just seven times all season across the league.
But the Cowboys were called twice for tripping on Sunday, including one in the game’s key moments. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was penalized for tripping late in the first quarter to sabotage one drive, then center Travis Frederick was penalized with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, negating a big third-and-1 conversion as the Cowboys attempted a game-winning drive.
Several Cowboys players disagreed with both calls, particularly Frederick’s penalty, but took the high road.
“Honestly, I think it’s unfair for us as players who are emotionally invested in the game to talk about the referees,” Frederick said. “It’s an NFL rule, so I’ll just leave it at that. We’ve got to be able to overcome them, either way.”
But defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who saw the replay on the video boards, did not mince words.
“I get tripped up every time,” he said. “If the refs want to call bull, let them call the bull. Everybody knows it was no such that a foot was thrown out or anybody was tripped.”
