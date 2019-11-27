Coughlin stepped to the podium and told media members to ‘‘back up.’’ The Jacksonville Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations then spoke for more than five minutes about the team’s current situation — what’s gone right and wrong through 11 games — and pleaded with fans to show up for the final three home games.

Coughlin was elusive, refusing to talk about coach Doug Marrone’s future or explain why he traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and mostly abrasive during a 13-minute session with reporters. It was his first public comments in seven months.

Advertisement

‘‘The head coach is the voice of the program, OK,’’ Coughlin said Wednesday. ‘‘I feel at this point in time that I’m needed to speak. Doug has come before you with his message literally every day since the start of the season. If I can help reinforce that message, then that’s why I’m here.

‘‘We’re all in this together. We all want to win. You all want to win. I know that. You don’t want to write about a team that’s not winning; that’s not any fun. And we’re all in this thing together.’’

Maybe not for much longer.

Owner Shad Khan has a decision to make about the Jaguars (4-7), who are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 11th time in the last 12 years.

Marrone took a shot at Coughlin on Tuesday, the first clear sign of internal strife.

‘‘I’ve been criticized, even within the organization, of how the team was and how I trained the team,’’ Marrone said.

Coughlin declined to respond.

‘‘That would be between Doug and I,’’ Coughlin said. ‘‘It’s not for anyone else.’’

Several people inside the facility said the environment has become toxic, hardly a surprise for a team that’s lost 17 of its last 23 games. Coaches are pointing fingers at the scouting department, and players are questioning who’s really in charge: Marrone or Coughlin.

Advertisement

The 73-year-old Coughlin declined to discuss whether he plans to return in 2020.

‘‘There are five games to go,’’ said Coughlin, who along with Marrone and Caldwell signed a two-year extension in 2018 that puts them under contract through the 2021 season.

What about Marrone?

‘‘Five games to win,’’ Coughlin added.

Lock debut?

The Broncos are upping quarterback Drew Lock’s snaps at practice in preparation for his possible debut Sunday against the Chargers.

Coach Vic Fangio said that the second-round pick from Missouri who has been on injured reserve all season will take 75 percent of the snaps, with Brandon Allen taking the rest.

Fangio didn’t say when he’d make up his mind.

The Broncos (3-8) turned to Allen when Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR at midseason. He won his first start against Cleveland but has lost at Minnesota and Buffalo, where he threw for just 84 yards in a 20-3 loss Sunday.

That poor performance ignited speculation that Lock would finally get his chance despite having practiced only seven times.

Lock sprained his right thumb in the preseason and the Broncos brought him back to practice Nov. 12, starting a three-week evaluation window, after which they’ll have to activate him or banish him from practice until the spring.

Walker to IR

The Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve for a second straight season. Walker had missed the last four games and played only five snaps Oct. 20 in a win over the Chargers after aggravating the right ankle he broke in the 2018 season opener . . . The Panthers placed starting defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (foot) on IR.