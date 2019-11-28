Folk was in the locker room walking around normally Wednesday afternoon, after several players had gone home sick earlier in the day. Rapoport reported that the procedure was minimally invasive and that Folk should be fine soon, but that doesn’t help the Patriots for Sunday, when they could be shorthanded in other areas.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy Thursday morning, according to CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means he’ll be unable to play Sunday night against the Texans and the Patriots will need to turn to their fourth kicker of the season.

Advertisement

The Patriots have already used Stephen Gostkowski and Mike Nugent at kicker this season. Gostkowski had to go on injured reserve with a hip injury and Nugent was replaced by Folk after he struggled.

The Patriots had several kickers in for workouts in the process of selecting Gostkowski’s replacement, so they do have updated information on who is out there.

Folk was 5 for 5 through his first two games, at Baltimore and at Philadelphia, but went 2 for 4 last Sunday against Dallas, missing from 46 and 48 yards. His two makes were from 42 and 44 yards.

To sign a replacement kicker, the Patriots would need to release a player from their 53-man roster. Should they not want to make a roster move, they could have punter Jake Bailey, who kicked in high school, try his foot in Houston.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.