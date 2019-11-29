Nine players were officially listed as limited at practice and questionable for the Texas game, but Devin McCourty said nobody was ready to push the panic button at any point this week.

There was a much healthier outlook at practice Friday as several more key players returned after battling a bug that made its way through the locker room over the last week.

“If I’m being honest with you, I think it got a little overhyped,’’ McCourty said after Friday’s practice. “We have guys back in here. It’s back to work. Guys are out there at practice, so I think almost everyone that was sick was back out there.’’

Dont’a Hightower, Isaiah Wynn, and Joejuan Williams were back on the field one day after Jamie Collins, Stephon Gilmore, and Jermaine Eluemunor returned. All had missed at least one practice this week.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a new addition to the absentee list, and tight end Ryan Izzo, who has been out all week with an illness, were the only players not spotted during the media window of practice. Izzo was the lone player ruled out for Sunday. The Patriots listed 17 players as questionable.

McCourty said he understood why there was a sense of panic outside the organization.

“Any time you have that many guys on the injury report for the same thing, of course, everyone’s going to think the worst,’’ he said. “I think when people first saw it they were like, ‘Dang, they’re going to be without all these guys this week.’ ’’

After a few days of rest and recuperation, McCourty is confident the illness won’t be an issue when the ball is kicked off Sunday night against the Texans.

“Being sick stinks, you don’t really know how you’re going to feel the next day,’’ he said. “But in this league, nobody wants to miss a game for an injury, let alone being sick. So, I think guys have done a good job of trying to get themselves ready and fighting to get back in here, so I think we’ll be all right come Sunday.’’

Bill Belichick said before practice the illness situation would be re-evaluated during the day as the team prepares for a Saturday flight to Houston.

The coach noted it “would have been hard if we had played [Thursday]’’ with so many players in a weakened condition.

The coach said he “felt good” but acknowledged the bug didn’t spare many people, including the coaching staff.

“I mean look, it kind of hit everybody a little bit, so we’ll see,’’ Belichick said. “We’ll start doing injury reports on the coach staff — that’ll be the next thing.’’

The official list of players listed as questionable because of illness include: Offensive linemen Marcus Cannon, Wynn, and Eluemunor; safety Patrick Chung (also heel and chest), linebackers Collins, Hightower, and Van Noy; and cornerbacks Gilmore and Williams.

It’s official

The club officially announced the signing of veteran kicker Kai Forbath, who replaces Nick Folk following Folk’s emergency appendectomy Thursday.

Forbath has been with five teams over eight seasons, connecting on 120 of 140 field goals, including an 11-of-18 mark on attempts of 50-plus yards. He has a career long of 57 yards, which came in 2015, and also hit a 53-yarder for the Vikings in the 2017 postseason.

Belichick noted that Forbath tried out for the club earlier in the fall after Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve.

The coach praised the work of long snapper Joe Cardona and rookie holder Jake Bailey, as the team has transitioned from Gostkowski to Mike Nugent to Folk and now Forbath.

“They’ve been great. Joe’s got a lot of leadership, obviously, and more experience, but Jake’s mature beyond his years. He’s handled everything as well or better than I could imagine anybody at his age and his experience level handling it, from the punts to the field goals to the holding to the kickoffs,’’ said the coach. “Certainly having those two guys being consistent makes it a lot easier for the kicker to come in and execute.’’

Sweet sounds

With rivalry week upon us, the soundtrack to Patriots practice took on a college feel with the fight songs from Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State blaring during the stretching period. Michigan man Tom Brady pumped his fist as “The Victors” played . . . Buckeye alum John Simon deadpanned: “Yeah, I never heard Michigan’s fight song before. So that was good. They never played it when I was there.’’ . . . Brady recently praised Julian Edelman for his mentorship of New England’s young receiving corps, including N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski, but Edelman wasn’t about to go into details about the wisdom he spreads. “I don’t think Yoda would go out there and tell his secrets of how he trains Jedis,’’ said Edelman, who acknowledged he recently watched “Star Wars” a few times, which sparked his answer . . . The non-illness questionable players include: Edelman (shoulder) and fellow receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle), safety Nate Ebner (ankle/back), Simon (elbow), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), and special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.