“You know, obviously, we’ve struggled against the Patriots in past years, but this is a different year,” O’Brien said. “Every year’s different. Our team’s different, their team’s a little bit different, and we just have to go out there on Sunday night and we’ve got to play a clean game.”

Bill O’Brien may be 0-5 against the Patriots as a head coach, but his Texans need a win on Sunday night for one reason: To improve their chances of winning the AFC South.

It’s just one regular-season game. It’s only Week 13. The Texans’ history against the Patriots doesn’t matter — what’s in the past is in the past.

Yeah, right.

O’Brien refuses to say it, but he has to be itching for a win against the Patriots. Desperate. Like, blood dripping from his teeth, show no mercy, empty out the bag of tricks and do whatever it takes to come away with this win.

“We all want it pretty bad, to be honest with you,” said Tom O’Brien, the coach’s older brother by six years and a commercial real estate heavyweight in Boston. “I’m sorry for my neighbors and my friends, but we all want it.”

The Patriots aren’t just another opponent for O’Brien. He is one of the few former Bill Belichick assistants who hasn’t beaten his mentor. Josh McDaniels got Belichick in 2009 with the Broncos. Matt Patricia and Mike Vrabel both beat Belichick handily in 2018. Eric Mangini got Belichick twice with the Jets and once with the Browns.

But O’Brien, a Patriots offensive coach from 2007-11, is winless in five attempts against his former team since becoming the Texans’ head coach in 2014. And when he loses, he usually does it in front of a large group of family.

“It’s an amazing thing when you have a sibling coaching in that league, because you realize how difficult it is,” said John O’Brien, the coach’s oldest brother by nine years. “And just living through these games, here on the Cape when the Texans beat the Chiefs, my [85-year-old] father came over and he was like, ‘Man, I have to sit down, I get dizzy during those games.’ Because you’re in it every play. And you understand how difficult it is, because you get a bit of a bird’s-eye view of how much of a grind it is and how you have to persevere in that league.”

The O’Briens have a large clan spread across New England. Bill O’Brien was born in Dorchester, raised in Andover, and went to school at St. John’s Prep and Brown. His mom ran the public library in Lowell. His older brother, John, was a Massachusetts state senator. Bill O’Brien still spends his summers on the Cape. His extended family is huge.

“On my father’s side we probably have 28-29 cousins, and my mother’s side there’s like another 15, 16, 18 cousins,” said Tom O’Brien, managing director of HYM Investment Group. “We all grew up as Patriots fans, that’s for sure. We endured plenty of years prior to the 2000s when the Patriots were tough to root for.”

O’Brien’s parents, two older brothers, and their families will be watching Sunday’s game from Cape Cod.

“I’m sitting here in my Texans sweat shirt right now,” said John O’Brien, the oldest brother who now works in the energy industry in Washington, D.C. “There must be people in Harwich Port going, ‘Who is this Texans family?’ ”

They brought a big crew to Gillette in 2016 to watch their baby brother lose, 27-0, to the Patriots on a Thursday night. The Texans got stuck in traffic on the way to the game, then got blown out by the Patriots’ third-string quarterback.

“We purchased a box — the box had 20 tickets then. Don’t tell Patriots security, but we probably brought in another 10-15 people, so the box was packed, really fun,” Tom O’Brien said. “It was a mix of some of Billy’s high school friends there, St. John’s Prep, some of the guys from Brown. That was a fun night — difficult ending, but it was a fun night.”

They were there in January of 2017, when the Patriots eliminated the Texans in the playoffs, 34-16.

“The Texans played quite well in the first half,” Tom O’Brien said. “The second half was a different story.”

The O’Brien clan was there in September 2017 when the Patriots pulled off a last-second, 36-33 win. And they were there at the 2018 opener when the Patriots beat the Texans, 27-20, and O’Brien refused to call time out to give the officials time to challenge a questionable call.

“My brother may not let me go again,” John O’Brien quipped.

Bill O’Brien won’t say it, but he has to be sick of always coming up on the wrong side against his former team. He has to be sick of losing in front of family and friends. He has to be sick of Shaughnessy constantly mocking him in the pages of his hometown Boston Globe.

“He’ll be a little extra motivated,” John O’Brien said. “I get plenty of good-natured back and forth from friends from New England. Maybe we’ll be on the other end of that ribbing.

“I did perk up during the 11 o’clock news last night, I think it was Channel 4, when someone said, ‘Yep, Bill O’Brien is 0-5 against the Patriots.’ So it will be a big night.

“And even if he did not have the blood dripping from his teeth with the 0-5 record from the Pats, they want to win that AFC South. And it’s now every game. So I think that’s going to be the most important thing to do.”

And that is what Bill O’Brien will probably say Sunday night after the game. It’s just one game, and all that matters is how it affects the Texans and their quest to win the AFC South.

To that I say: Yeah, right.

“Every win is special,” Tom O’Brien said. “But this one might be a little bit more special than others, yes.”

