Moments after Tennessee blocked its second field goal Sunday, the 46-year-old Vinatieri looked up and saw Tye Smith sprinting 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown as the Titans got past the host Colts, 31-17.

“I can’t ever see what’s going on, I’m looking down at the ball. Whenever you hear ‘pop-pop’ that’s never a good sign,” he said. “I felt like my timing and get-off time was good and all that stuff, so I don’t think that was the issue necessarily, but we'll watch the film and figure it out.”

Coach Frank Reich didn’t need much time to dissect what went wrong on the decisive kick.

The replay clearly showed Dane Cruikshank splitting a gap on the Colts’ line, racing in virtually untouched and getting almost directly in front of Vinatieri, who never had a chance. Smith then alertly scooped up the ball and nobody, not even the man who once tackled Herschel Walker from behind on a kickoff, could chase down the Titans cornerback.

Vinatieri has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goals and six extra points.

Kitchen’s T-shirt stokes fires?

Just in case it needed a little more stoking, Browns rookie coach Freddie Kitchens was spotted wearing a “Pittsburgh started it” T-shirt Friday night.

The Browns and Steelers had a brawl just two weeks ago in which Cleveland’s star defensive end Myles Garrett belted Mason Rudolph over the head with the Pittsburgh quarterback’s helmet. Garrett was suspended indefinitely.

Several Steelers responded with some inauspicious wardrobe choices while waking into work on Sunday.

“I wore a T-shirt,’’ Kitchens told NFL.com after a 20-13 loss to the Steelers. “I wore a jacket with it. My daughters wanted me to wear the shirt. And I’d wear it again. I put a jacket on, I covered it up. I took a picture with a fan. That was as simple as that.

“T-shirt didn’t cause us to give up 40 yard passes, and we were ready to play. That’s the only thing people need to be concerned about. We were ready to play.”

Giants coach Shurmur on hot seat

Pat Shurmur is quite aware keeping an NFL coaching job is largely decided on wins and losses.

Win enough games and teams won’t shake up things. Fail to win, and there isn’t a lot patience.

Finishing up his second season with the Giants, Shurmur’s job might be in jeopardy after Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants (2-10) have lost 10 straight, their worst skid since 2004. That was the year Tom Coughlin took over and started restoring “Giants Pride.” New York would win a Super Bowl within three seasons.

Shurmur has a 7-21 mark with four games left in the regular season. The eight-game slide is one shy of the franchise record set in 1976, when the team opened 0-9.

Reeling Jaguars bench Foles

The shouting could be heard as soon as the locker room doors opened.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and center Brandon Linder were standing face to face and having a heated exchange before teammates stepped in to separate them. It was a clear sign the Jaguars are unraveling off the field as well as on it.

Nick Foles ended his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into touchdowns, costly mistakes that propelled the Buccaneers to a 28-11 victory over the Jaguars at Jacksonville, Fla.

It was Jacksonville’s fourth consecutive loss by at least 17 points and could mean the end of coach Doug Marrone’s tenure with the team. At the very least, the skid will have owner Shad Khan considering changes over the final month of the season.

Marrone, meanwhile, has to decide what to do at quarterback. He benched Foles at halftime — after a chorus of boos in his second start at home — and switched back to rookie Gardner Minshew.

‘‘One thing I didn’t appreciate is all the booing today,” Minshew said. “You’ve got guys putting their hearts out there every play, every game, and nobody deserves that. I hated how that was.’’

Minshew rallied the Jags and had a chance to make it a 7-point game in the fourth quarter. But his hot pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands and into Sean Murphy-Bunting’s arms for Jacksonville’s fourth turnover of the day.

“That is one thing that you can take and build off for a very long time,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of the pick after a goal-line stand.

A sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, Minshew started eight games while Foles recovered from a broken left collarbone and gave the Jaguars (4-8) a chance nearly every week. Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, never looked comfortable in his three games since coming off injured reserve.

Foles completed 7 of 14 passes for 93 yards, with two fumbles and an interception. He also was sacked three times and hit often.