■ Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ front office committed roster malpractice this year by not putting more talent around Tom Brady. The offense has struggled all season, and the point was hammered home Sunday night, despite the final score and the Patriots’ yardage total (448). The Patriots were basically at full strength against the Texans, with Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett back at receiver and Isaiah Wynn blocking at left tackle, yet they couldn’t generate any offense until the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Patriots didn’t do enough to replace Rob Gronkowski this offseason. They put too big a burden on rookie receivers (N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers). And their depth at offensive line is questionable.

Brady was fiery and upset with his receivers early on Sunday night, but he really should be mad at the front office. He simply doesn’t have enough talent around him. And we saw once again why Brady has appeared so adamant about wanting Antonio Brown back. They desperately need him.

Related: Patriots lose game to Texans — and grip on AFC’s top seed

■ All the Texans had to do was double team Julian Edelman and put a cornerback on James White, and the Patriots’ offense was stuck in neutral. Brady barely squeaked over 50 percent completion percentage for the game, finishing 24 of 47 for 326 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. But at one point he was just 9-for-25 passing, and when the game was in the balance in the second and third quarters, Brady and the Patriots couldn’t get anything going.

The Patriots had a chance for a double score before and after halftime, and instead went punt-punt. These are not the Patriots we’re used to seeing.

Advertisement

The Patriots are putting too much on role players. Sanu should be the No. 3 option. Watson should be the No. 2 tight end. Harry should be a situational red zone player. Instead, the Patriots are relying on them to carry the offense — and they can’t.

Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (backround far left) starts the chase of the Texans Bradley Roby (21) after the Houston CB intercepted a first half Brady pass that set up a touchdown. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

■ Harry has a long way to go. Brady’s interception in the first quarter was mostly on Harry, who didn’t fight for the ball and let Bradley Roby beat him to the spot. Harry wasn’t on the same page with Brady for much of the first half, and got benched in the second half. Harry only has been practicing with the team for a little more than a month, and it shows.

■ Brady is all out of sorts, but it’s not because of his age. He showed good mobility on a 13-yard scramble in the first half, and again on an impressive touchdown throw on the run to White late in the fourth quarter. It’s because he has so many new faces around him, and they haven’t practiced together much. Some of that falls on Brady, because he didn’t show up for offseason practices. But the Patriots just have too many moving parts this year.

Dan Shaughnessy: The road to the Super Bowl feels a little longer after sick showing

■ All that said, the Patriots still moved the ball decently in the second half. They fought hard until the end and almost came up with an onside kick, though they lacked urgency earlier in the fourth quarter and burned a lot of clock. They converted a third and 17, gained a first down on first and 30, scored a walk-in touchdown late in the third quarter, and then moved 94 yards in just six plays in the final minutes of the game.

Advertisement

■ The Patriots outgained the Texans, 448 yards to 276. The Patriots converted 9 of 17 third downs, and held the ball for 34:35. But when the Patriots couldn’t finish off their first drive of the game with a touchdown, and once again had to settle for a short field goal, you knew they were in trouble.

■ In the same vein, that was a pathetic close-out effort by the Texans, allowing the Patriots to claw back into the game and come within an onside kick of making a miracle comeback. The Texans forgot to play for 60 minutes.

■ Why did the Patriots abandon the run early in the game? They ran the ball on nine of their first 11 plays, getting all the way down inside the 10, but then went shotgun spread and threw two incomplete passes to force a field goal. And on fourth and short, the Patriots threw an incomplete pass to Sanu instead of running up the middle. Josh McDaniels did not show any faith in his running backs or offensive line.

■ White’s numbers mostly came in garbage time, but he still finished with eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, giving him five touchdowns in his last two games at NRG Stadium (Super Bowl LI). It was a nice performance from White, who has been mostly invisible for the last few weeks.

Advertisement

DeShaun Watson dives into the end zone for a fourth-quarter trick-play touchdown. Jim Davis/Globe staff/Globe Staff

■ For a change, the defense got beaten by the pass. The Patriots had allowed four touchdown passes all season, but allowed four Sunday night (though one was a trick, option-type play by Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins). But Jonathan Jones, who has been fantastic all season, got picked on for much of the night. The Texans went at Jones on a 35-yard touchdown, the play got overturned to an incomplete pass, and Watson went right at Jones on the next play, hitting Kenny Stills on a 35-yard touchdown that stood. And on the Texans’ next series, the first pass went right at Jones again, and he was busted for defensive holding.

■ Watson was surgical, completing 18 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns and a sparkling 140.7 passer rating. The Patriots did sack him three times, but got too aggressive with their blitzes in the second half, and Watson stood tall in the pocket, finding his open receivers. This was not a banner night for the Patriots’ defense.

■ The Texans also were able to beat the Patriots without Hopkins, their No. 1 receiver, causing too much damage. He had a modest five catches for 64 yards, while Stills, Duke Johnson, and Darren Fells caught touchdowns. The final stats looked pretty good, but the Patriots let the Texans go up and down the field in the competitive portions of the game.

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin