Ted Karras greets fomer Patriots assistant Jack Easterby, now with the Texans, ahead of Sunday’s game. Jim Davis/Globe staff/Globe Staff

HOUSTON — Patriots center Ted Karras was ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Texans because of a knee injury.

Karras was injured during the third quarter and limped off the field with assistance. He was evaluated in the blue tent, taken to the locker room, and quickly ruled out of the game.