HOUSTON — Patriots center Ted Karras was ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Texans because of a knee injury.
Karras was injured during the third quarter and limped off the field with assistance. He was evaluated in the blue tent, taken to the locker room, and quickly ruled out of the game.
James Ferentz replaced Karras at center.
Karras was slated to be the backup center this season but was thrust into a starting role when starter David Andrews was ruled out for the season because of blood clots in his lungs.
Before he left the Texans game, Karras was the only member of the team to play every snap on offense this season.
