Look the part. Play the part. @HoustonTexans Linebackers a.k.a SWAT team are ready for the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/mVgofF39PX

Four Texans linebackers dressed up as members of a SWAT team when they arrived at NRG Stadium before Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.

The Texans are up to some pregame shenanigans again.

This isn’t the first time the Texans have dressed up before playing the Patriots in a big prime time game.

In 2012, Houston entered Gillette Stadium wearing custom lettermen jackets before facing New England on “Monday Night Football.”

The Texans lost that game, 42-12, and lost again to the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round that season.

Justin Forsett, who was a running back on the 2012 Texans, tweeted out that he hopes the pregame gimmick works out this time.

Advertisement

“I was part of a Texans team that wore custom letterman jackets vs the Patriots,” Forsett tweeted. “Long story short we got destroyed hope it’s different tonight lol.”

I was part of a Texans team that wore custom letterman jackets vs the Patriots. Long story short we got destroyed hope it’s different tonight lol https://t.co/EbmroK6gNg pic.twitter.com/zE6vv3LrrG — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 2, 2019

The Texans are 1-10 all-time against the Patriots.