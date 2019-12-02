He started with a concise message.

The tweet that generated the most buzz was a video that featured highlights from his lone game with the team earlier this season. Mariah Carey’s hit “All I want for Christmas is you” is playing in the background, and Brown added a simple Christmas tree emoji to accompany the footage.

Antonio Brown tweeted five times in 15 minutes during the second half of the Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Still I Rise — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

He then asked fans to help him out.

Rt to put AB in this game — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

He indicated that he’s one of a kind.

It’s only one AB — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Brown then made his followers think.

Independence is reached when dependency is broken ! — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Finally, he shared the video.

Most recently, Brown took to social media to apologize to owner Robert Kraft. The apology came two months after he was cut by the Patriots amid sexual assault allegations.

Brown played one game for the Patriots — in Miami against the Dolphins — where he recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The wide receiver met with the league last month as part of its ongoing investigation.