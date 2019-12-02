His message was consistent: All three phases of the game have to be better. The coaching has to be better. The execution has to be better.

“We have to do a better job all the way around — coaching, playing, execution,” he said. “We have a lot of tough, competitive players on our team. We competed hard. We just didn’t coach well enough, couldn’t make enough plays.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t veer far from his typical post-loss script in a conference call Monday morning, less than 12 hours after his team fell, 28-22, to the Houston Texans .

Advertisement

Belichick didn’t have much else to say about New England’s defeat, its second of the year. At 10-2, the Patriots hold the second seed in the AFC, behind only the Baltimore Ravens. With only four regular-season games remaining, does Belichick keep an eye on the evolving playoff picture?

“The only thing we can do about it is the next game,” he said. “Focus on Kansas City. I’m sure we’ll all add it up at the end.”

Week 13 in review: Suddenly, AFC playoff race is wide open

According to Belichick, the team returned home at around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Players will have both Monday and Tuesday off before resuming practice Wednesday.

As for whether New England’s 94-yard, six-play touchdown drive in the final minutes of the game supplied any confidence in the offense moving forward?

“We’ll have to start all over again against Kansas City,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how that goes. I don’t think this game will have too much to do with that one, but I don’t know.”

The Patriots host the Chiefs Sunday at 4:25 p.m.