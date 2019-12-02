Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times, and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards.

Rookie sensation Gardner Minshew will start Sunday when the reeling Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. He replaces ineffective and highly paid quarterback Nick Foles following the team’s fourth consecutive lopsided loss.

It was Jacksonville’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.

“We feel with Gardner’s mobility and elusiveness, it gives us a better chance of winning with the way we’re playing right now because we’re all not doing a good enough job,” Marrone said.

Asked whether the job would be Minshew’s for the remainder of the season, Marrone said, “We’re planning on him playing.”

It was the obvious move following Sunday’s debacle against Tampa Bay.

Foles ended Jacksonville’s first three drives with turnovers that the Buccaneers turned into touchdowns. Marrone benched Foles at halftime, trailing 25-0.

Mayfield to start

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Mayfield played the second half with a glove helping protect and support his hand after he struck it on the facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing a deep incompletion just before halftime.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he was prepared to play backup Garrett Gilbert in the second half, but X-rays taken on Mayfield at halftime were negative.

Kitchens said Mayfield “should be fine” and able to start this week when the Browns (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals.

TE Hockenson on IR

The Lions put rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Lions took Hockenson in the first round of this year’s draft. He has caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss of Hockenson is another blow to an offense that has been without quarterback Matthew Stafford and recently put backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on IR.

Jets’ Adams injured

Jets safety Jamal Adams has a sprained left ankle that could sideline him for at least Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach Adam Gase said Adams will still have an MRI to further evaluate the injury, which happened early in the Jets’ 22-6 loss at Cincinnati.

Gase added it’s a “legit week-to-week” injury that the team will monitor throughout the week. Adams will likely sit out practice Wednesday, but his status is uncertain beyond that. Gase would not confirm whether it is a high ankle sprain.