HOUSTON — The Patriots may have caught at least one break Sunday, as NFL Media is reporting that center Ted Karras suffered what is believed to be only an MCL strain in Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Texans.
The report said Karras is scheduled to have an MRI Monday and that “at first glance, the hope is that it’s something he can return from.”
Karras has been solid since taking over the starting job from David Andrews, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve late in training camp after dealing with blood clots in his lungs.
A sixth-round pick in 2016, Karras entered Sunday’s game as the only Patriot to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season.
James Ferentz played the final 44 snaps in place of Karras, and the 30-year-old with one career start under his belt likely would get the nod against the Chiefs this Sunday if Karras can’t go.
