HOUSTON — The Patriots may have caught at least one break Sunday, as NFL Media is reporting that center Ted Karras suffered what is believed to be only an MCL strain in Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Texans.

The report said Karras is scheduled to have an MRI Monday and that “at first glance, the hope is that it’s something he can return from.”

Karras has been solid since taking over the starting job from David Andrews, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve late in training camp after dealing with blood clots in his lungs.