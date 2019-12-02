Here’s a snapshot of where things stand in the AFC postseason race as of Monday:

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 25-23 (.521)

The skinny: The Ravens won a terrific game Sunday in the slop against the 49ers, a classic battle that was decided at the buzzer on a Justin Tucker game-winner. For the first time all year, Baltimore is now in control of its own destiny – if the Ravens can win out, they’ll have home-field for the postseason, a daunting prospect for the rest of the AFC.

2. New England Patriots (10-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs (8-4), at Bengals (1-11), vs. Bills (9-3), vs. Dolphins (3-9)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 21-27 (.438)

The skinny: The Patriots likely have to win out and hope the Ravens stumble between now and the end of the year. It worked for them last year when an Eagles win over the Texans opened the door for the second seed. Can they land that same sort of magic this year? New England has to hope familiar foe like the Jets, Bills, or Steelers can deliver an upset of the Ravens to help them down the stretch.

3. Houston Texans (8-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos (4-8), at Titans (7-5), at Buccaneers (5-7), vs. Titans (7-5)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-25 (.479)

The skinny: The Texans got arguably one of the bigger wins in franchise history Sunday by beating New England in a meaningful game for the first time ever. Can they build off that going forward? They have four very winnable games the rest of the way.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

Remaining schedule: at Patriots (10-2), vs. Broncos (4-8), at Bears (6-6), vs. Chargers (4-8)

Games against teams over .500: 1

Opponents’ record: 24-24 (.500)

The skinny: After stumbling, the Chiefs have won three of four and are on a bit of a roll. Next week’s New England-Kansas City game will go a long way for both teams when it comes to determining the postseason picture.

5. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens (10-2), at Steelers (7-5), at Patriots (10-2), vs. Jets (4-8)

Games against teams over .500: 3

Opponents’ record: 31-17 (.646)

The skinny: Toughest schedule of anyone on this list. I still believe the Bills are ticketed for fifth place and one of the two wild-card slots. Buffalo could give New England a big boost if the Bills can find a way to knock off the Ravens next week. For the record, there’s still a scenario where Buffalo can win the AFC East – it would mean the Bills coming into Foxborough and winning in December, but it’s still a possibility.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals (3-8-1), vs. Bills (9-3), at Jets (4-8), at Ravens (10-2)

Games against teams over .500: 2

Opponents’ record: 26-21-1

The skinny: The Steelers are still lurking after Sunday’s win over Cleveland, but with the Titans nipping at their heels, they can’t afford to let down.

IN THE HUNT

7. Tennessee Titans (7-5): The Titans have won five of six, and while they still face a bit of an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, Mike Vrabel has done well to turn things around after the 2-4 start.

8. Oakland Raiders (6-6): The Raiders got to 6-4, and then lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 74-12. Trending in the wrong direction.

9. Indianapolis Colts (6-6): Four losses in five games have left the Colts needing some help to get into the postseason.

10. Cleveland Browns (5-7): The Browns already didn’t have a lot of room for error heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers … and now, there’s even less after their loss to Pittsburgh.

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.