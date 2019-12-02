The Patriots waived kicker Kai Forbath, the team announced Monday.

Forbath was signed Friday to replace Nick Folk, who was released after undergoing an appendectomy Thursday. Against the Texans, Forbath made a 23-yard field goal but missed one of his two extra-point attempts.

Belichick was noncommittal when asked last week if the Patriots planned to bring Folk back when healthy. Folk still had a stall in the locker room at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon.