The Patriots waived kicker Kai Forbath, the team announced Monday.
Forbath was signed Friday to replace Nick Folk, who was released after undergoing an appendectomy Thursday. Against the Texans, Forbath made a 23-yard field goal but missed one of his two extra-point attempts.
Belichick was noncommittal when asked last week if the Patriots planned to bring Folk back when healthy. Folk still had a stall in the locker room at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon.
“We’ll just manage it week to week here and see how it goes,” Belichick said.
The team’s kicking situation has been in flux since starter Stephen Gostkowski (hip) was placed on season-ending injured reserve in September.
The Patriots also claimed rookie defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN. Undrafted out of Clemson, Huggins played four games with the Eagles and recorded three tackles.