The Patriots quarterback, who was 24-of-47 for 326 yards and had three touchdowns, looked depleted and tired while elaborating on the team’s performance.

As the Patriots’ offense struggled to get it going, Brady’s frustrations were on display. He screamed on the field, flung his helmet on the ground and shouted at the wide receivers while sitting on the sideline.

“Be faster, quicker, and more explosive,” he appeared to yell at them.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman scored a touchdown with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to pull the Patriots within a score, but it was not enough.

“I think we’re all trying to do a good job out there and I give them credit, they played well,” Brady said about the moment he had with the receivers. “We didn’t make enough plays and it just wasn’t a great game.”

When asked what the offense could do better, he hesitated as if he was trying to chose his words carefully and avoid another outburst.

“Just execution,” he said with a straight-face. “Got to do a better job and [it is] tough to get behind and come back. We put ourselves in a pretty deep hole and can’t do that on the road.”

“We didn’t get the job done so, a loss is a loss. Learn from it and try to move onto next week.”

Brady also addressed whether an illness, which swept through the locker room during the week, had any effect.

“Guys just battled hard and I think you deal with a lot of adversity over the course of the season,” he said. “I don’t think that had any effect on the game. Trying to figure out how to do a better job for 60 minutes is what’s most important and I’m proud of the guys the way they fought through the week.”

The Patriots dropped to the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Ravens, who hold the tiebreaker because of their Week 9 win over the Patriots.

“We’re battling, we’re trying as hard as we can and hopefully we can make enough plays and be the best we can be. It at all remains to be seen,” Brady said. “You can make a bunch of predictions and so forth but, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about going out there and doing it. A lot of guys made some plays tonight, try to build on it and see if we can do better next week.”