They beat Washington the next week and have lost eight straight games since. The first-round draft pick has completed 61 percent of his passes (228 of 370) for 2,374 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Shurmur added that Manning could well be the starter for the rest of the season. The rookie Jones has been the starter since the third game of the season, which the Giants won, 32-31, at Tampa Bay.

Jones stood on the sideline Wednesday wearing a boot on his right foot.

Manning, the team’s starter since 2004, started for the first two games this season, completing 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.

Colts get McLaughlin

The Indianapolis Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers amid Adam Vinatieri’s continuing struggles. McLaughlin, a rookie from Illinois, has appeared in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers and three with San Francisco this seaoson. He’s made 13 of 17 field goals and all 15 extra points. The 46-year-old Vinatieri, meanwhile, has had one of the worst seasons of his career. He’s missed 14 kicks — eight field goals and six extra points. And he missed three field goals in last weekend’s 31-17 loss to division rival Tennessee . . . Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week, interim coach Perry Fewell said. Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and started two games in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve. Carolina must make a decision on Newton’s future after the season. Newton will cost $21.2 million under the salary cap next season, but the team can save $19 million by trading or releasing him.

Mayfield to play?

Baker Mayfield isn’t going to let a sore, swollen right hand keep him from playing. Mayfield played the second half of Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh with a badly bruised hand sustained after he smashed it on the facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing an incomplete pass just before halftime. Mayfield’s hand was heavily wrapped and he didn’t throw at all during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters. Afterward, Mayfield stood at the podium with both hands tucked behind his back, hidden from sight and camera view. Mayfield said he hasn’t thrown since Sunday’s loss, which pushed Cleveland’s playoff hopes to the fringes of extinction. However, the second-year QB said his throwing hand has improved with treatments and he expects to be on the field this week when the Browns (5-7) host the Bengals (1-11).

Pouncey returns

Maurkice Pouncey is free to get back to work. The Steelers center is also free of regrets. “The money was worth it, trust me,’’ Pouncey said after returning from a two-game suspension for kicking and punching Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during a late-game brawl on Nov. 14. Pouncey kicked and punched Garrett repeatedly after Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet then hit him in the head with it in the final seconds of a 21-7 Cleveland victory. The league initially hit Pouncey with a three-game ban but reduced it to two on appeal. His teammates rallied to his defense, sporting “Free Pouncey’’ sweat shirts before Sunday’s rematch with the Browns, then stopping by his house to award him the game ball following a 20-13 victory that gave Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes a significant boost . . . Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show. Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. Cordon was bloodied and beaten, and $133,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.