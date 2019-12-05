He didn’t say if it would be in Cleveland.

“2020’s going to be my year,’’ he said.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s disappointing first season with the Browns isn’t even over, and the star wide receiver is already making predictions about the next one.

Beckham was vague about his future on Thursday during a post-practice interview session in which he discussed his maturity as a person and player and the Browns’ growing pains amid unfulfilled expectations.

However, Beckham, who has not had the impact he or the Browns (5-7) had hoped, wouldn’t squelch rumors that he might not be with the team on a long-term basis.

Asked if he wanted to be with Cleveland next season, Beckham, who is under contract through 2023, gave a muddled answer.

“No one knows what the future holds tomorrow,’’ he said. “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. My locker is right beside one of the men [ Jarvis Landry] that means the most to me in the world. I think about just being able to come to work and see him every single day and how special this could be. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here — this is exactly where I’m at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.

Broncos LB Miller won’t go on IR

Broncos star linebacker Von Miller said he won’t go on IR because of a sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak.

But he’s not sure if he'll start a new streak Sunday when Denver (4-8) visits the Houston Texans (8-4).

‘‘I'm still taking it day by day,’’ Miller said. ‘‘I get better every day. If I can’t be out there, if I can’t get my exotic movements back, then in my opinion I don’t feel like I should be out there.’’

Miller was injured at Buffalo two weeks ago and worked out diligently before the Broncos’ game against the Chargers Sunday. But he couldn’t perform his side-to-side movements that are integral to his game without pain, so he was deactivated.

That ended Miller’s 95-game starting streak that began in 2014 after he missed the Super Bowl following the 2013 season with a torn right ACL, which he suffered five weeks earlier in a win at Houston.

Steelers RB Conner out

Pittsburgh running back James Conner’s aching right shoulder will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight game when the surging Steelers visit the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Conner took some reps with the scout team but declared himself out as the effects of the sprained AC joint he suffered in late October continue to linger. Conner hurt the shoulder in the final minutes of a victory over Miami on Oct. 28. He briefly returned against Cleveland on Nov. 14 but managed just 16 yards on six touches before exiting.

“I just wasn’t ready to come back,’’ Conner said. “Tried to fight through it but wasn’t able to. I wouldn’t say (it was a) mistake but I tried to give it a go and just wasn’t ready.’’

Jaguars LB Jack on IR

The Jaguars placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve, ending his disappointing season with four games to play.

Jack hurt his right knee in a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago and sat out last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. It was the first game Jack had missed in his four-year NFL career. It’s also the same knee that cost Jack most of his junior season at UCLA and dropped him to the second round in the 2016 draft.

Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before this season. The deal included $33 million guaranteed.