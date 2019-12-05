You’ve worked too hard to see things come crashing down on account of starting Christian Kirk over Robby Anderson at the wrong time. But the first step in managing your fear is simply acknowledging it. Yes, you’re getting worked up over fantasy football. Don’t be ashamed. To be honest, anyone who isn’t feeling the heat at this point is lying or simply isn’t doing it right.

On top of the waiver wire claims, lineup decisions, and trying to think of a revised team name that involves Baby Yoda, you now have to cope with the pressure of the playoffs. Previously, mistakes could be washed away by simply clicking on next week’s matchup. Now, a single error could mean the end of the season.

For standard fantasy football leagues, Week 14 means the start of the playoffs. In the immortal words of Kevin McCallister, “This is it. Don’t get scared now.”

The important thing is using the right methodology. If the results don’t work out, it’s a lot easier to live with it if you went about your decisions in a logical way. If your team goes down in flames because you benched Drew Brees when he inexplicably dazzles this week against the 49ers’ stifling pass defense, you will ultimately be able to move on.

Study your team’s matchups, build a plan, and stick to it. Changing things at 12:59 p.m. on Sunday is usually a recipe for regret, barring last-second injury updates.

With that in mind, here are a few players who are worth starting in Week 14 as the fantasy postseason gets under way:

Kirk Cousins, quarterback — Playing Cousins might not be the most compelling choice, but the Vikings’ quarterback has been remarkably consistent after struggling in the first four games of the season.

Going against a Lions defense that earned the ignominious distinction of actually allowing Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw for more than 300 yards a week ago, it’s safe to assume Cousins should be in line for a solid performance at worst. At best, he could be the difference in your playoff matchup.

Devonta Freeman, running back — Yes, Freeman has been underwhelming to say the least through the 10 games in which he’s played. He has zero rushing touchdowns, an impressively bad stat for a player who has averaged more than 60 percent of the snaps in the Falcons’ offense.

Yet this week Freeman faces the Panthers, a team that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the league. If there was ever a time to roll the dice on Freeman in your playoff lineup, it’s in Week 14.

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver — Though he can be maddeningly inconsistent, Jeffery still has the capability to produce a top-10 fantasy performance in a given week. He did so last week against the Dolphins (nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown).

This week, he faces a Giants secondary that’s even worse. New York has allowed the second-most fantasy points against wide receivers in the league. If you’re deciding between Jeffery and another talented option, consider the Eagles’ receiver.

Zach Pascal, wide receiver — With several Colts receivers still carrying injury designations, it’s worth noting that Pascal has logged four games this season of more than 70 yards receiving, including last week’s seven catches for 109 yards on 10 targets against the Titans.

Pascal might be in for another solid game on Sunday. The Colts’ opponent happens to be the Buccaneers, whose secondary has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers. Part of this is because of Tampa Bay’s offense, which scores consistently enough that it could keep Indianapolis passing the ball throughout the game. This would be great news for Pascal, and he’s available in more than 75 percent of ESPN and Yahoo! leagues.

Vance McDonald, tight end — Despite possessing obvious talent, McDonald has been a peripheral member of the Steelers’ passing game in 2019. But with JuJu Smith-Schuster potentially out again this week, the options for rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges are growing thin. McDonald provides a useful safety valve.

More importantly, the Steelers face the Cardinals this weekend. Arizona has been by far the worst defense against tight ends this season. No other team has allowed double-digit touchdown receptions to tight ends except the Cardinals, who have somehow allowed a whopping 13. McDonald is far from a guarantee, but provides high upside this week at a thin position.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @haydenhbird.