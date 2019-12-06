“We’d be screwed if I was the kicker,’’ Brady said with a laugh, while also noting that he did not hurt his toe auditioning for the still-vacant spot on the New England’s special teams units.

He will not be lining up to kick any field goals or PATs this Sunday when the Chiefs come to Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 kickoff.

Brady, however, will be under center against Kansas City as New England’s attempts to bounce back from last Sunday’s loss in Houston that dropped its record to 10-2.

Advertisement

Pay no attention to those recent elbow and toe woes that landed him on the injury list; Brady was removed from the report Friday.

The ability to bounce back from a loss has been a hallmark since Bill Belichick took over; the Patriots have lost back-to-back games just 12 times.

It did happen twice last season, in Weeks 2 and 3 (they responded with a six-game winning streak) and in Weeks 14 and 15 (they responded with a five-game run culminating with their sixth Super Bowl title).

The key to staying out of slumps — the Patriots are 45-8 after losses since 2003 — is having a short memory, according to Brady.

“There’s been a lot of urgency,’’ said Brady. “I think when we win and we lose, Coach puts us right back into the mode of preparation and getting us ready [to get] back to play a game.”

Brady’s slow-building chemistry with his young receivers has been a hot topic — and the cause of some heated sideline discussions. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said practice and patience are the keys to getting on the same page.

“There’s no shortcut to it,’’ he said.

Brady stressed the bottom line when asked about the chemistry and McDaniels’s comments.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of just where we’re at,’’ he said. “We’ve added some players late and guys are coming back from injury and so forth.

“I’ve said this before: Like every team in the league, there’s excuses. It’s did you win or did you not? I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”

Mystery is afoot

The Patriots went a third straight practice without signing a new (or old) kicker, though it’s likely that the situation could be worked out Saturday afternoon.

Nick Folk had his appendix removed the day before Thanksgiving, prompting the club to sign Kai Forbath, who was cut after the loss in Houston.

It’s possible Folk just needs to clear a final hurdle before he would be re-signed. He was solid in his three games, converting 7 of 9 field goal attempts and all three of his PATs.

Belichick noted that he might have to “go with who we’ve got” against the Chiefs.

Asked about players who could kick in an emergency, Belichick said, “I mean, [Jake] Bailey has kicked off all year since [Stephen] Gostkowski got hurt.’’

If the Patriots go with Bailey, they’d need to work in a new holder, as well as Bailey has handled those duties all season.

Karras, Cowart out

Center Ted Karras, who suffered a knee injury against the Texans, and defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who is dealing with a head injury, were ruled out against the Chiefs. Neither had practiced this week. James Ferentz will start in Karras’s place . . . The list of Patriots who were limited in practice and listed as questionable for Sunday: wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle); right tackle Marcus Cannon (illness); safety Patrick Chung (heel), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin); and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) . . . Chiefs running back Damien Williams (ribs) was ruled out, meaning veteran LeSean McCoy should get the start. Kansas City placed running back Darrel Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve earlier in the week. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) also were ruled out.

Advertisement

Two-way street?

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore raised some eyebrows this week when he said he’d be willing to play receiver if he thought it would help. “It don’t look that hard to me,’’ he said during a spot on 98.5 The Sports Hub Wednesday. Count Edelman, who has played on both sides of the ball, as a believer. “He said that?” Edelman said Friday. “Probably. He’s good.’’ . . . Kansas City holds an 18-14-3 advantage in the all-time series. The Chiefs played as the Dallas Texans from 1960-62 before relocating to Kansas City. The series has been played in multiple venues, including the Cotton Bowl, Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Boston University’s Nickerson Field, Fenway Park, Boston College’s Alumni Stadium, Schaefer/Foxboro Stadium, and Gillette Stadium.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.