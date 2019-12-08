A equipment container holding some of the Chiefs’ gear was accidentally sent to Newark, N.J., instead of Boston, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It eventually arrived in Foxborough just before 3 p.m.
The equipment was never taken off the team’s plane, according to Schefter.
The container held shoulder pads, helmets, footballs, and approximately 35 players’ bags, according to the report.
Schefter said it was “unclear” how much the missing equipment would affect the Chiefs during warmups. A source told the ESPN reporter that Kansas City would have had to forfeit if the equipment didn’t arrive in time.
The equipment arrived at Gillette approximately an hour and 40 minutes before kickoff.
Chiefs equipment arrives ... pic.twitter.com/ytulhkvN0J— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019
The equipment received special treatment on the way to Gillette Stadium, according to a tweet from the official Massachusetts State Police account.
As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for #PatsNation 🏈, but we did escort the delayed @Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro. Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats @Patriots @GilletteStadium @MikeReiss— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 8, 2019
