The Patriots finished with just 278 yards. They went just 2 for 12 on third down, and 1 for 3 on fourth down. They went just 1 for 3 in the red zone. They needed to break out every trick play in the book to move the ball. Tom Brady barely completed 50 percent of his passes (19 of 36), and only threw for 169 yards.

■ The Patriots didn’t lose because of the officiating. They lost because their offense is atrocious. The Patriots had plenty of opportunities in the second half but couldn’t capitalize, ultimately falling 5 yards short.

There’s no question that the officiating hurt the Patriots on Sunday. But their offense is barely functional. That game was there for the taking, and they couldn’t take it.

■ That said, the officials should be held to the same high standards that we hold the players and coaches, and Jerome Boger’s crew was awful on Sunday. There is no doubt that they cost the Patriots 4 points with two bad calls — Stephon Gilmore should have been awarded a scoop-and-score touchdown, and N’Keal Harry should have been awarded a touchdown instead of ruled out of bounds. There was a terrible spot on Sammy Watkins’s third-down catch that gave the Chiefs a first down, and a very questionable non-call of pass interference against the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter. The crew also picked up at least three flags that were ultimately deemed not penalties. Bill Belichick ran out of challenges in the second half, and wasn’t able to challenge either the Harry play or the pass interference non-call.

Again, pin the loss on the Patriots, not the refs. But the officials should get a serious downgrade for their performance, and they should not get a postseason assignment based on Sunday’s loss alone.

■ The Patriots’ defense definitely came to play. The Chiefs’ two touchdown “drives” started on the Chiefs’ 42-yard line following a blocked field goal, and on the Patriots’ 35-yard line following an interception. The Patriots held the Chiefs to field goals on the drives before and after halftime, then didn’t allow another point over the final 23:46 of the game, forcing two punts, a fumble, and a blocked punt. They made Patrick Mahomes look pedestrian, finishing with 283 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and an 83.6 passer rating, keeping him on the run all night. Mecole Hardman had one huge catch, a 48-yard touchdown, and the Chiefs had about a half-dozen big plays in the passing game, but the Patriots’ defense did a great job of bending but not breaking.

■ The Chiefs entered the game ranked 31st in run defense and 31st in yards per carry allowed (5.1), so what do the Patriots do? Not run the ball, naturally. They had just 14 carries for 47 yards (3.4 average) in the first half, and 19 yards came on one James White carry. Overall, the Patriots rushed 22 times for 94 yards and a touchdown (4.3 average), but Brady’s 17-yard run on fourth and 6 at the end of the game skewed the stats. Rex Burkhead rushed seven times for 15 yards, and Sony Michel rushed five times for just 8 yards, not getting a carry in the second half. The offensive line is getting no push, and Michel and Burkhead aren’t getting anything going on the ground. I’d say the Patriots’ offense is one-dimensional, but they aren’t that great at throwing the ball, either.

■ The Patriots are having quite the Jekyll-and-Hyde season on special teams. Their punt block unit is nothing short of incredible, with Nate Ebner getting the Patriots’ fourth block of the season (the rest of the NFL only has five). But their field goal operation is basically non-functional at this point. Nick Folk had a 41-yard attempt blocked, the second kick the Patriots have had blocked this season (Mike Nugent had one as well). Before this season, the Patriots hadn’t had a field goal blocked since 2006, Stephen Gostkowski’s rookie season. Belichick has so little faith in his kicker that he passed up a 45-yard field goal (into the wind) in lieu of fourth and 7, and the Patriots didn’t convert it.

The Patriots have never been in this situation before under Belichick. Your kicker gets hurt, there’s not much you can do. But eventually, not having a kicker will likely cost them.

■ Harry is officially in the doghouse. The Patriots’ first-round pick played just one snap in the first half, a failed fourth-and-7 pass by Brady. And he may have only played one snap in the second half, which happened to be a 10-yard catch that was ruled out of bounds at the 4-yard line but should have been a touchdown. But considering how thin the Patriots are at receiver, it is fairly shocking that Harry can’t get on the field.

■ The Patriots’ offensive line is still having a lot of issues, even with Isaiah Wynn back at left tackle. Wynn gave up a third-down sack to Frank Clark on a speed rush to ruin one drive. Chris Jones overwhelmed third-string center James Ferentz for another third-down sack. And Alex Okafor powered right through Marcus Cannon for a third sack on third down, this time on a four-man rush.

