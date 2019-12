Julian Edelman and the Patriots took an early lead, but then quickly fell behind the Chiefs. MATTHEW J. LEE/GLOBE STAFF/Globe Staff

The Patriots on Sunday saw their 21-game home unbeaten streak (regular season and playoffs) come to an end, dropping a 23-16 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. New England fell behind, 23-7, midway through the third quarter and could not fully recover.