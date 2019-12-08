Nick Folk , 10 days after getting his appendix removed, returned to the field for the Patriots and kicked an extra point and a field goal in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Folk has been all right — 8 for 11 on field goal attempts, 4 for 4 on extra points — through his four games with the Patriots since getting signed at the end of October. But leading up to Sunday, it was unclear late in the week if Folk would even be available to play.

Advertisement

The Patriots cut his replacement, Kai Forbath, on Dec. 2 after the 28-22 loss in Houston, presumably because they expected Folk to be ready.

Because of the nature of his procedure, it wasn’t out of the question for the 35-year-old. A laparoscopic appendectomy is not invasive, instead relying on tiny tools and cameras to spot the infected organ in one’s abdomen and remove it with minimal aftereffects.

Folk said he was feeling “pretty good” after the game.

“I was told everyone’s body reacts different to the procedure. That’s kind of every surgery, especially the first two weeks after,” he said. “Luckily, mine bounced back pretty quick, and I was able to kick the last couple of days and today.”

But he knew, in the back of his mind, that there was a chance he couldn’t go, and he didn’t want to leave the Patriots in a position where they’d be without a kicker with the AFC West leaders in town. So he came up with a plan and drew the line for himself, and the team agreed it was the best call.

“I didn’t want to put the team in a bad spot: ‘Oh, give me another two days,’ and come Sunday, I can’t kick and they don’t have a kicker,” he said. “So I kind of drew [the line] Friday, knowing that they would need someone to come practice with them.”

Advertisement

Folk said there were no limitations on his body or availability. He had a first-quarter kick blocked by the Chiefs’ Tanoh Kpassagnon. He converted his second attempt, a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter that the Patriots settled on after two close calls in the end zone with N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

But with 2:06 to go in the second quarter, the Patriots opted to go for it on fourth-and-7 instead of having Folk attempt a 44-yard field goal.

Folk said he made a longer attempt in pregame warmups, so he figured the call was made because of the flow of the game. He said he hadn’t heard anything about it from the coaches, but had no complaints about how he was used.

“I go out there when I’m supposed to go out there and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Kyle Van Noy (right) was among those who made sure Patrick Mahomes’s latest visit to Gillette Stadium didn’t lack for human contact. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Handling it

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that he hurt his right hand early in the first quarter when he “hit the ground weird” while getting tackled after he threw the ball away.

“I knew something was wrong, and I tried to fire that next pass and it didn’t look too pretty,” said Mahomes, who while having trouble gripping the ball nonetheless finished 20 of 46 for 283 yards and a touchdown. “I had the trainers look at it, and they gave me the good to go. It doesn’t feel great right now, but it’s something that you play with. In this sport, you’re going to get hurt, you’re going to bang something. For me, it’s about competing and relying on my teammates to help me out when I’m not feeling 100 percent.

Advertisement

“I went out there, battled, figured out ways to throw the ball across the middle and maybe not shoot those long shots that I usually throw.”

Was there ever a consideration he might have had to exit the game?

“No, no, never,’’ he insisted. “For me, I’m playing until they take me out.”

Coach Andy Reid said his prized QB was scheduled to have X-rays taken and, “We’ll see how it goes. He powered through it. Doesn’t say too much, that’s how he is.”

Fired up

There was an inordinate amount of pushing and shoving after the whistle as tempers flared, emotional outbursts that Reid attributed to youthful exuberance and two competitive teams playing to the whistle.

“You try to manage it the best you can,’’ he said. “It’s an emotional game. Sometimes we forget about that. They’re young guys. Us old people . . . we sit here and critique it however we want to critique it — they’re getting after it and competing, both sides. It was a knockdown, drag out. That’s all right, we break it up and let ’em go play some more.”

Advertisement

Climbing the ladder

Julian Edelman passed Troy Brown for fourth place all-time in Patriots receiving yards with 6,400. He also reached the 90-reception mark for the fourth time in his career . . . The Patriots scored their fourth touchdown of the season on the opening drive, and first since the 33-0 victory over the Jets in Week 7 . . . Tom Brady’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Edelman was his second longest of the season, behind his 58-yarder to Dorsett in Week 1 . . . Nate Ebner’s first career blocked punt was the Patriots’ fourth of the season, a team record . . . James White completed his first NFL pass when he connected with Meyers for 35 yards in the fourth quarter . . . Punter Jake Bailey set a team record for most punts inside the 20-yard line with his 32d of the year . . . The Clydesdale got loose again, as Brady rushed for 20 yards, the seventh time he has reached that mark and his most since November 2011.