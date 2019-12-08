Pitts’s allegiance to the team with which he started his professional career was put on hold Sunday afternoon, however. He was clad in Patriots colors as he took in the game back home in Baton Rouge, La.

The former wide receiver played in a pair of Super Bowls, including the first one, and he won the fourth version while donning the red and yellow.

“He’s definitely going for me,’’ said Pitts’s grandson, Patriots running back Brandon Bolden. “No matter who we’re playing, no matter his connections to anything, he’s a Brandon Bolden fan through and through. I can’t say that about the rest of my family. But he’ll definitely rock the jersey, the T-shirt, whatever it is — he’s wearing.’’

Bolden grew up hearing about — and watching — the football exploits of Pitts, but he stopped short of saying he rooted for the Chiefs.

“Kinda, sorta, not really,’’ Bolden said with a laugh. “It was great to watch all that old film, [but] growing up in Louisiana, I was a Saints fan through and through. A lot of my family still are Saints fans, kinda hurts, but that’s OK.’’

Bolden said he’s watched the 8 millimeter reels of Pitts’s play in the Super Bowls so many times that he knows all the plays by heart. Recently he had some fun with his son, when Super Bowl IV was on television.

“I said, ‘Brycen, I was at this game.’ And said he said, ‘No way, this game was back in [1970],’ ’’ Bolden said. “I said, ‘Watch, Pop pop’s going to take an end-around just like Daddy does it.’ Then I told him that I’ve watched this a thousand times. I can tell you what the announcers are going to say.’’

Bolden said whenever he makes it back to Baton Rouge, the old days always is the most popular topic.

“He has a scrapbook filled with all kinds of stuff and we still talk about the old times all the time,’’ Bolden said of his grandfather, who is now 76 years old. “He loves to brag about how at halftime you could smoke a cigarette and drink a Coke and nobody would be mad at you. I said, ‘You can’t do that no more, you better grab some water, we’re running out here.’ He just laughs.’’

Bolden marvels at Pitts’s recall and said he still runs into people around the league who had friendships with his grandfather.

“I tell him, ‘Hey, Whatchamacallit asked about you and he’ll say, ‘Oh, I remember when I first met him back in 1972.’ I always say, ‘Oh God, you guys are old.’ He has a great memory, though.’’

Bolden said he treasures the advice he’s received from Pitts and considers himself lucky to have an NFL resource in his own family.

“Listening to all his stories has been great, and now I get to try and make my own stories,’’ said Bolden, a two-time Super Bowl champ.

Welcome back

Jason McCourty returned to the secondary after a two-game absence as the veteran cornerback dealt with a groin injury.

Having McCourty back allowed the Patriots a plethora of matchup possibilities, including putting Stephon Gilmore on tight end Travis Kelce.

The game-day inactives for the Patriots included cornerback Joejuan Williams, tight end Ryan Izzo, running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, and quarterback Cody Kessler. Center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (head) had previously been ruled out.

For the Chiefs, cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton, quarterback Chad Henne, running back Damien Williams, tight end Deon Yoder, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, and guard Nick Allegretti were scratched.

