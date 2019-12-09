Asked about his elbow, which was wrapped in ice following the Sunday’s game, Brady downplayed the injury.

“I’m doing all right,” Brady said in his weekly WEEI interview on “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning. “Not a ton of sleep last night, but I’m just anxious to get in there and get to work this morning.”

“It’s all right. It just took a helmet right on the inside of it,” Brady said. “Just a typical football game, so nothing I haven’t dealt with before. Just going to try and get some extra treatment and hopefully be 100 percent next week.”

Brady was asked about the controversial series of calls (and noncalls) during the game.

“I think when you play sports long enough, sometimes you’re the recipient of things that go your way, and you [can be] on the other side of it too,” Brady said. “For me, I don’t think too much about them. I wish it would go our way, and unfortunately they didn’t, but it doesn’t take away from when you watch the game, all the different things that we had in our control that I wish we could’ve done a little bit better.

“And we’re just trying to keep grinding them out, and we put ourselves in a position there at the end with four plays in the red area and just didn’t produce well enough to get the job done.

“I don’t ever make any excuses, and I’ve certainly never blamed the referees,” Brady said. “I just look at what we’ve got to do and how we’ve got to go out there and try to get back to work this week and go to Cincinnati and get a win.”

The Patriots’ offense had another difficult day, managing just 278 total yards. It’s become a recent point of concern for the Patriots.

Brady said it isn’t necessarily any single adjustment but more of a lack of execution.

“I wish it was just one magic thing that you could just do and it would just change everything, but it really comes down to all of us, 11 as a unit executing well, whether it’s a run or a pass,” Brady said. “Whoever I’m throwing to, I got to make a good throw and give our guys a chance to make a play, so I could just focus on what my job is, to read it out, to try to find a good matchup and try to make a good accurate throw.”

A sour mood

What’s the mood of the Patriots’ locker room after two straight losses?

“Guys are on edge,” wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said Monday at Gillette Stadium. “We got guys that are angry.”

“I think everybody’s disappointed,” added linebacker Kyle Van Noy. “I’m disappointed.”

Any lingering emotions from Sunday’s dramatic loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, however, were quickly replaced by a future-focused mind-set. A popular refrain — “We’re on to Cincinnati” — has resurfaced, as the team looks inward to assess what has gone wrong the past two weeks.

The way to move forward is simple, according to Van Noy.

“Win on Sunday,” he said with a smile.

The Patriots will have Tuesday off before returning to the practice on Wednesday. Echoing postgame remarks from Sunday, Van Noy and Dorsett reiterated that the team just has to play better.

“You got to come to practice Wednesday ready to fight,” Dorsett said. “That’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to be a fight every week.”

Come Sunday, Van Noy said he would like to see the team be aggressive for all four quarters.

“That urgency’s got to turn up a notch,” he said. “That’s the message. We want to have the urgency not just when our backs are against the walls but for 60 minutes.”

Two snaps for Harry

In a conference call Monday morning, coach Bill Belichick would not elaborate on why rookie N’Keal Harry was limited to only two offensive snaps against the Chiefs. Belichick said Harry has “made progress in every area,” but noted there is still “a lot of ground for him to make up” because of when he joined the 53-man roster. “He’s working hard at it, he’s improving, but as I said, he’s got a way to go,” Belichick said . . . With his first punt of the game Sunday, rookie Jake Bailey set the club record for most punts inside the 20-yard line. “Jake’s a very talented player,” Belichick said. “He’s got good mechanics, good athleticism, [and] good leg speed. He’s got a good, high level of maturity for his age and his experience. He’s done a good job for us. I’m glad we have him.” . . . Belichick would not say whether he’s had additional conversations with the league following two controversial calls in Kansas City’s favor. “I would treat those as private conversations,” he said. “I think your officiating questions really need to go to the officials.”

Nicole Yang reported from Foxborough. Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.