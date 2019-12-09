FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are cooperating with the NFL after the Bengals raised concerns about a crew filming a New England scout in the press box in Cleveland Sunday.

According to a league source, the three-person crew was shooting B roll footage of a Patriots scout for an upcoming episode of the team’s “Do Your Job” series, which focuses on the duties of New England’s support staff.

The Patriots asked for and received credentials and permission from the host Browns but neglected to notify the Bengals of their plans, according to the source. The team has turned over all footage to the league and is confident it will show only the scout being taped.