The rest of the conference is passing the Patriots by. Forget another Super Bowl berth; at this point, the Patriots will be lucky to reach the AFC Championship game for a ninth straight season.

That bad news? In this humble reporter’s opinion, the Patriots are the sixth-best team right now. No, not in the NFL. In the AFC.

The good news for the Patriots following Week 14 action: Despite the loss to the Chiefs, they still control the No. 2 playoff seed, and the first-round bye that comes with it.

This season feels a lot like 2010, when the Patriots finished 14-2 but were a flawed team that got exposed by the Jets and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Week 14 review begins with a look at all of the AFC teams that are better than the Patriots right now:

■ Everyone should agree that the Ravens are head and shoulders above the Patriots and the rest of the conference. Baltimore improved to 11-2 with a hard-fought 24-17 win at Buffalo. It was the Ravens’ ninth win in a row, a franchise record, and pretty much cemented them as the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

The Ravens are one game up on the Patriots, but since they own the head-to-head tiebreaker, they really are two games up with just three to play. The Patriots would need to win out, and have the Ravens lose twice — and it’s hard seeing that happening with the Ravens finishing vs. the Jets, at the Browns, and vs. the Steelers.

■ The Chiefs are certainly better than the Patriots after coming into Gillette Stadium and ending New England’s 21-game home win streak. The game would have been even uglier for the Patriots had it been played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs improved to 9-4, one game behind the Patriots, and sit in the No. 3 seed. But now they too own the head-to-head tiebreaker, and finish with home games against the Broncos and Chargers and a Week 16 game at the Bears. The Patriots probably need to win out to ensure they get the No. 2 seed.

It’s also time we give Andy Reid his due as an elite coach, as he’s the only one who consistently gives Bill Belichick fits. Reid is now 3-3 against Belichick since joining the Chiefs in 2013, and has handed Belichick two of his biggest losses: 41-14 in 2014, and 42-27 in 2017. The Chiefs have outscored the Patriots, 197-164, in the six games.

■ The Texans are still better than the Patriots, though they turned in the most embarrassing performance of the week with a 38-24 home loss to the Broncos that wasn’t as close as the score suggests. The Texans laid a big, fat egg just one week after securing an emotional win against the Patriots — which seems to happen a lot. Time and again, a team expends all its energy against the Patriots, then follows up with a huge letdown.

The Texans dropped to 8-5 and the No. 4 seed with the loss, and are now tied with the Titans for the AFC South lead. The Texans are no lock for the playoffs right now, but I’d still take them over the Patriots.

Denver’s Justin Hollins deflects a pass from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. bob levey/Getty Images

■ Yes, I’m ready to say the Bills are a better team than the Patriots right now. That doesn’t mean they will win in Foxborough in Week 16, but their offense doesn’t make many mistakes, and the defense had another huge performance in the loss to the Ravens.

The Ravens entered the game averaging 34 points, 420 total yards, and 207 rushing yards per game; the Bills held them to 24 points, 257 total yards, and only 118 rushing yards. The Ravens’ vaunted rushing attack averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, only the second time all season they were held under 4.7.

Will the Patriots even be able to score a touchdown against the Bills in two weeks?

Baltimore’s Willie Snead is taken down by Buffalo’s Taron Johnson after a reception. brett carlsen/Getty Images

■ And the Titans, currently ranked No. 7 and out of the playoffs, are definitely better than the Patriots right now. They improved to 6-1 with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback with a 42-21 win over the Raiders, and their offense is a juggernaut. Since Tannehill took over in Week 7, the Titans have the second-most offensive touchdowns in the NFL (27) and are second in scoring at 31.4 points per game.

The Titans racked up a franchise-record 552 yards against the Raiders, Derrick Henry had his fourth-straight 100-yard rushing game (with seven touchdowns in those four games), and Tannehill, who threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, leads the NFL in passer rating (118.5) and yards per attempt (9.8).

The Patriots would have no chance of keeping pace with the Titans right now.

■ The one AFC playoff team I wouldn’t take over the Patriots is the 8-5 Steelers. But they somehow keep pulling out wins despite playing with third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges. The Steelers’ 23-17 win at Arizona was their third in a row, seventh out of eight, and it was thanks in large part to an 85-yard punt-return touchdown.

Hodges threw for only 152 yards and one touchdown, but did complete 16 of 19 passes and didn’t commit a turnover. The Patriots defense would absolutely crush Hodges, and the Steelers will eventually get exposed in the playoffs. But this is quite an impressive coaching performance by Mike Tomlin.

■ The most entertaining game of the day took place in New Orleans, where Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers outdueled Drew Brees and the Saints, 48-46, winning on a 30-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Garoppolo showed once again that he is the real deal, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a tough road environment against one of the NFC’s best teams. And now the 11-2 49ers have reclaimed control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, one game ahead of the Packers, Saints, and Seahawks.

Jimmy Garoppolo had another big day for the 49ers. jonathan bachman/Getty Images

And while football is meant to be played in all conditions, and the occasional inclement-weather game can be fun, 49ers-Saints proved that the most entertaining football product is played under a dome in perfect conditions.

■ Jameis Winston may not be the Buccaneers’ long-term answer at quarterback, but at least he’s entertaining. The Bucs came roaring back from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat the Colts, 38-35, with Winston throwing for 456 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Winston became the first quarterback since Eli Manning in 2012 to throw for 450 yards and have three interceptions in a win. He now is tied for second in the NFL with 26 touchdown passes, but also leads the league with 23 interceptions. Next on the list is Baker Mayfield with 16 picks.

Ex-Patriots players

■ Colts QB Jacoby Brissett: Threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, but the Colts are free-falling, having lost five of their last six to drop out of the playoff race.

■ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Joined Steve Young (1993, ’94) and Jeff Garcia (2000) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history with at least three games of four passing touchdowns in a season.

■ Cowboys DE Michael Bennett: Had four tackles and a sack in the Cowboys’ loss to the Bears, and now has four sacks in six games with Dallas.

■ Titans CB Logan Ryan: Dark horse candidate for Defensive Player of the Year led the Titans with nine tackles, and leads all cornerbacks this year in tackles.

■ Lions DE Trey Flowers: Scored his seventh sack of the season in a 20-7 loss to the Vikings, and now is just a half-sack away from tying his career high, set last year.

■ Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister: Had four catches for 34 yards in the Seahawks’ 28-12 loss to the Rams. The Patriots dumped him for a seventh-round pick in June, but could use him right now.

Ex-Patriots coaches

■ Matt Patricia, Detroit: Spent his postgame press conference practically begging Lions owner Martha Ford not to fire him. Patricia deserves another season, but that was sad.

■ Bill O’Brien, Houston: Had a pathetic close-out last week against the Patriots, followed by a pathetic loss at home to the Broncos. Come on, Billy O.

■ Mike Vrabel, Tennessee: Coaching the hottest team in the NFL right now. Two upcoming games against the Texans will decide the division.

■ Brian Flores, Miami: Blew his top at the end of the Dolphins’ 22-21 loss to the Jets when Miami was assessed a pass interference penalty upon replay review. You do not want to be on the receiving end of that death stare.

Brian Flores addresses the media after his Dolphins dropped to 3-10 with a loss to the Jets. seth wenig/Associated Press

Stats of the Week

■ Broncos QB Drew Lock became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first career road start.

■ The Patriots’ four blocked punts this season are the most by any team since the 2014 Eagles. The 1990 Chiefs hold the record with six.

■ Saints WR Michael Thomas’s 121 catches are the most through 13 games in NFL history. He is on pace for 149, which would break Marvin Harrison’s record of 143 in 2002.

■ Bucs backup QB Ryan Griffin, a 30-year-old journeyman now in his seventh NFL season, finally threw his first career pass attempts Sunday. He was 2 for 4 for 18 yards.

Ryan Griffin took his first NFL snaps Sunday. julio aguilar/Getty Images

■ Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback under the age of 25 to beat Tom Brady and Belichick in Foxborough. The Patriots’ duo had been 29-0 at home against quarterbacks under 25 since 2001.

■ Chase McLaughlin became the first Colts player other than Adam Vinatieri to make a field goal since Matt Stover in Week 13 of 2009. Vinatieri went on injured reserve Monday, likely ending his illustrious career.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin