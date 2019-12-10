A number of missed calls marred Kansas City’s 23-16 win over the Patriots last Sunday as the league continues to have problems with officiating that boiled over in last season’s postseason when a missed call in the NFC Championship game between the Saints and Rams led to replay review of pass interference.

Eagles hurting after win

The Eagles suffered two significant injuries in Monday night’s 23-17 overtime win over the Giants when right tackle Lane Johnson (high ankle sprain) and receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) both went down during the game. Coach Doug Pederson said that Johnson is “week-to-week” but is almost certainly out for Sunday’s game against the Redskins. The team was still evaluating Jeffery’s foot injury but the NFL Network said he would miss the rest of the season . . . Le’Veon Bell will be spared from team discipline after his weekend bowling outing. Coach Adam Gase said that team doctors determined Bell was still ill with the flu Saturday, so the team ruled him out for Sunday’s 22-21 win over the Dolphins. The New York Post reported that Bell went to a New Jersey-area bowling alley Saturday night and stayed there with several friends until it closed around 1 a.m. Bell was told to stay away from the team while he recovers — but didn’t violate any team rules. “What am I going to discipline him for?” Gase said. “I can’t tell him you have to stay in your house.’ . . . . . . The Raiders released three defensive veterans — linebacker Preston Brown, defensive tackle Terrell McClain, and safety D.J. Swearinger — on the heels of Oakland’s 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Redskins’ Guice put on IR

The Redskins are shutting down injured running back Derrius Guice for the rest of the season. Guice was put on season-ending injured reserve with a left knee injury suffered last week. Guice tore the ACL in the same knee in 2018, an injury that costs him his entire rookie season. Guice, who also missed time earlier this season with a right knee injury, Guice finished with 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries in five games this season . . . The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, making it likely for the cap to have an increase of at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive year. The 2019 salary cap is at $188.2 million. If the cap tops $200 million for the first time, it will have grown by roughly 40% since 2015, when it was at $143.3 million . . . Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The league announced Thomas’ suspension that extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020.

Two Falcons put on IR

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley (abdominal strain) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (broken forearm) were placed on injured reserve, ending their seasons . . . The Lions put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury.