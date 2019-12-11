The Patriots’ first drive against Kansas City ended in the end zone thanks to a 37-yard scoring toss from Tom Brady to Julian Edelman on a flea flicker, and James White threw a pass to Jakobi Myers for a 35-yard gain to the Chiefs 33 with 5:04 left in the game.

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots trick plays could be brilliant, or they could be the bottom of the barrel.

In a 17-10 victory against the Eagles on Nov. 17, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a double pass for another touchdown, this one going from Brady to Edelman to Phillip Dorsett for a 15-yard score.

Advertisement

Julian Edelman delivered a strike to Phillip Dorsett as part of a trick play against the Eagles earlier this season. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The thing is, that touchdown against the Eagles was the only one the Patriots offense mustered in Philadelphia, and that drive against Kansas City was prevented from stalling thanks to a pair of Chiefs defensive pass interference penalties leading to New England’s razzle-dazzle. So, how much can the Patriots rely on trick plays going forward?

“You can’t just close your eyes and say, `Hey, flea flicker is good against everybody,’ because it isn’t, or a double pass or reverse pass, or triple-reverse pass or whatever it is,” McDaniels said Tuesday.

Continuing to think creatively can and should help, but the nature of the trick play makes it icing, not cake. The Patriots won’t attempt a trick play they haven’t practiced enough to feel confident in calling. At the same time, the team cannot devote too many reps to one particular play they are not likely to run unless they believe the timing and opposing defense makes for an optimal situation.

“Then you go ahead and pull the trigger,” McDaniels said.

Trick plays can be designed weeks or months in advance. The Patriots famously came back (twice) against the Ravens in the 2014 Divisional Round by using both unorthodox formations with an ineligible receiver split out and a double pass from Brady to Edelman to Danny Amendola.

Advertisement

In “Do Your Job,” a documentary about that season’s Super Bowl run, coaches explainedthe double pass was something that came up during training camp. Bill Belichick came up with eligibility wrinkle during the playoff bye week, inspired in part by similar plays and formations Alabama coach Nick Saban ran in a victory over LSU a couple of months earlier.

When these ideas become part of the playbook, they become part of the normal instillation process. But reps are hard to come by with NFL practice rules, so plays can’t be repped over and over again until they’re perfected. They’re run a few times when they’re installed and then often sit idle until coaches think they could be useful in the game plan. Even then, they only get run a few more times.

“You only get a couple shots at it and you’ve got to go out there and show the coaches that you have the confidence to go out there and execute it in practice,” said White. “If you don’t do it right in practice, they’re not going to call it in a game. So, you only get the few reps at it, execute it, and then if it’s called in the game, you better make it work.”

James White had a chance to put his passing skills to the test against the Chiefs. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Gaining the confidence of the coaching staff on these plays is not just about getting it right. It’s about having it just go a little wrong, not disastrously wrong, when it doesn’t work. If the Patriots run a trick play twice in practice, and the result is a touchdown followed by a 2-yard loss the next time it is called, that’s much better than a touchdown followed by a turnover.

Advertisement

“Even in the flea flicker, if somebody breaks through the line of scrimmage on a play like that, you’ve got to — the back has the ball in his hands and he’s going to try to either hand it back or flip it back or whatever,” McDaniels said. “When he has the ball in his hands, and he’s going to then give it to somebody else, if there’s something wrong up front — they blitzed into it or something and happened to hit a gap and there’s a man in the back field — then again, you have to count on him to make a great decision on that play, as well.”

Disasterous bungles on those plays are a big concern, because players doing things that don’t fall under their normal duties are more likely to cause panic if things start to go badly. Scarred by an interception David Givens threw in 2003 against the Jets in Week 16, Belichick decided he didn’t want anyone other than Brady to throw the football for his team, softening his hard-line stance for Edelman in 2014.

The risk-reward has to be right. The opponent also has to be right. The plays with the ineligible receiver split out were clearly designed to go against the Ravens — with variations of the plays called “Baltimore” and “Raven” — but the double-pass nearly came up in the regular season that year.

Advertisement

The Patriots were about to run it against the Chiefs, but optioned out of it when they didn’t like the defensive look they got. Had they run it then, they probably wouldn’t have used it in the playoffs.

Which brings us back to why New England can’t be too reliant on trickery, lest they run out of creative options for the biggest moments. McDaniels is excellent at coming up with new tricks, and tweaks that make them recyclable, and one of these gimmicks could win the Patriots a game in the next several weeks.

They just can’t expect to build a sustainable offense off of them.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.