Edelman, who has caught 90 passes for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games this season, was favoring his knee in the fourth quarter of New England’s loss to Kansas City last week. He was still on the field for all but two of the Patriots 67 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Edelman missed practice Wednesday for the first time all season. He was listed with knee and shoulder injuries.

Edelman has taken 858 snaps, second among skill position players, despite dealing with a litany of ailments, including rib, chest, and thumb issues.

“It’s pretty amazing, man,” running back James White said earlier in the week. “That guy takes some hits. He’s physical, he’s tough, plays most of the snaps out there on offense.

“And to see what he deals with each and every week, and to go out there and be still running around, making plays – it’s amazing to see. He’s the ultimate competitor, man.

Lineman Isaiah Wynn was not spotted at practice Thursday.

