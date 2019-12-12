Edelman, who has caught 90 passes for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games this season, was favoring his knee in the fourth quarter of New England’s loss to Kansas City last weekend.

Wednesday’s absence was Edelman’s first missed practice of the season. He was listed with knee and shoulder injuries.

He was still on the field for all but two of the Patriots’ 67 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

On the season, Edelman has taken 857 snaps, second only to quarterback Tom Brady, despite dealing with a litany of ailments, including rib, chest, and thumb issues.

“It’s pretty amazing, man,” running back James White said earlier in the week. “That guy takes some hits. He’s physical, he’s tough, plays most of the snaps out there on offense.

“And to see what he deals with each and every week, and to go out there and be still running around, making plays — it’s amazing to see. He’s the ultimate competitor, man.

Lineman Isaiah Wynn was not at practice on Thursday. He was listed with an eye injury.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), defensive linemen Byron Cowart (concussion) and Danny Shelton (shoulder), offensive lineman Ted Karras (knee), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle).

Brady was listed with a right elbow injury but practiced in full. So did receiver N’Keal Harry, despite a hip injury.

Bengals stay focused

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had nothing to say about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy on a Thursday afternoon conference call.

“I have no comment on that,” Taylor said when asked for his general thoughts on the situation, which came about after Bengals employees raised concerns when they saw a videographer hired by the Patriots filming their sideline from the press box last Sunday, when the Bengals were playing the Browns in Cleveland.

The Patriots said the film crew was there to shoot an episode of the team’s “Do Your Job” web series highlighting the work of an advance scout and that the shots of the field were meant to be B-roll and were taken by mistake because the videographer didn’t know the NFL rule prohibiting such filming.

Asked if he believed the Patriots’ explanation, Taylor again refused to comment. He also would not address his personal feelings about the indiscretion, over which Bengals employees reportedly were “livid”, or say whether anyone from the Patriots had reached out to him to clear the air or for any other reason.

Asked if he has any kind of relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Taylor said, “I do not.”

Taylor also was asked how much the Bengals use hand signals to communicate in games.

“I think, like any team, we communicate visually and verbally depending on the environment we’re in,” he said.

Taylor, in his first year as a head coach, said the Bengals have had a good week of practice and haven’t been distracted by the controversy. He said he wasn’t interested in discussing the matter because he thinks it could take focus off the game itself.

“This is a tough opponent right now, and we’re devoting all of our time to making sure we’re prepared,” Taylor said. “That’s where all of our focus has been on.”

The 10-3 Patriots face the 1-12 Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati.

Family matters

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was able to watch HBO’s new documentary “Belichick and Saban: The Art of Coaching” with a unique viewpoint, having played for both of them.

Hightower spent three seasons at Alabama with Nick Saban and his entire professional career with Belichick in New England. He said he always had an idea they were close, going back to their days as assistants with the Cleveland Browns, but didn’t know the full depth of their relationship. What struck him most was seeing how much family mattered to both of them even though they’re intensely focused on football.

“I think it’s honestly really good just to kind of just see two coaches get together and talk and see what they say and what they talk about,” Hightower said. “I think one of the first things on the documentary was them asking for a second and one of the first things that was talked about was really football.

“[They’re] always working and wanting to get better as coaches and making their teams as good as they can. Then on the flip side of that, knowing when they had the time to break away they spent time with their family. I think that’s very important.”

Van Noy nominated

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was among the 32 players from around the league nominated Thursday for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The honor is given each year to recognize one player for his “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”

Alongside his wife Marissa, Van Noy, who is adopted, took on a cause close to him when he launched the Van Noy Valor Foundation to help adopted children, foster children, and other disadvantaged youth.

“It is a great honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” Van Noy said in a statement. “Our foundation was put together so that we can share our stories and promote foster care and adoption and show how beautiful it is.

“It is meaningful because I have lived it, it is a part me and it is a part of my wife and her family. We understand the process, and we’ve seen the positive outcomes of the situation we are in. We like to share our message and hopefully, it inspires other families.”

Van Noy will wear a special helmet decal to acknowledge the honor. The NFL will recognize each of the nominees and their work throughout the year. The winner will be announced Feb. 1 at the NFL honors. Each nominee will receive a donation of up to $50,000 to the charity of their choice. The winner will receive a $250,000 donation.

Nora Princiotti of the Globe staff has contributed to this report. Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.