It’s a simplistic response, yet perfectly encapsulates his successful management of multiple dynasties. Bowman’s teams had immense talent. He just needed to use it in the right place at the right time.

“To get the right players on the ice,” Bowman said after thinking for a moment.

When I think about the amount of time I’ve spent preparing my fantasy football lineup for Week 15, a quote from legendary hockey coach Scotty Bowman comes to mind. It came in answer to Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden asking Bowman what his most important job was as a coach.

It’s actually a fairly applicable quote for fantasy football. The job of a fantasy player is to make sure that the right players are in the lineup during the right week. This, of course, is easier said than done.

With the playoffs in full swing, the pressure weighs on you like never before. Suddenly, your depth — to this point an asset amid the injuries and bye weeks of the regular season — is a problem. It’s a good problem, to be fair (especially if more injuries crop up). Yet it’s still a problem, since you now have decisions to make at every position.

One false lineup choice could be fatal for your season. At times, this can appear an impossible process. Drew Brees proved this to an extent a week ago.

Facing the talented 49ers defense, he still managed the second-best fantasy performance of his entire career.

I mentioned Brees in this column a week ago as an example of what a fluke would look like if he played well. And then, lo and behold, he did! Yet the point remains. You can’t account for all of the results in the NFL. Don’t let it change your thought process.

Approach your lineup like Bowman. It’s not about simply trotting out your best players all the time. If you have depth, then it’s about getting the right ones in your lineup to win this week. We’ll talk about next week when it comes.

Here are a few possible additions and suggestions for your playoff matchup:

Baker Mayfield, quarterback — Granted, Mayfield probably isn’t a free agent in your league. But if he’s on your bench, consider giving him a chance this week. The Browns, after a 2-6 start, are 4-1 since Week 10.

Though Mayfield hasn’t exactly thrived during that span, he’s playing the Cardinals’ defense this week. Arizona has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks this season than any other defense. The Cardinals also struggle to hold the ball for long drives, meaning Mayfield should have ample opportunity to make plays.

Patrick Laird, running back — One of the defining metrics for a running back in fantasy football is the snap count. How many plays was the running back on the field for? Well, in Week 14, the only running backs who played a higher percentage of offensive snaps than Laird were Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, and Saquon Barkley.

Granted, Laird is nowhere near the caliber of those guys. But if he plays nearly as much as last week (82 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps), he should put up points. Facing a weaker Giants defense, he has a chance to contribute not only on the ground but as a pass catcher, where he’s shown some ability. He’s available in more than 75 percent of ESPN leagues, and 61 percent of Yahoo! leagues

Anthony Miller, wide receiver — Over the past month, Miller has gone from an inconsistent member of the Bears’ passing attack to one of its central members. He’s averaged 9.25 targets per game in that span, totaling 313 receiving yards (compared with just 218 over his first nine games).

He also found the end zone for the first time last week, which could be a sign of more to come. This week, the Bears are in Green Bay to play the Packers. While the Packers’ defense has been good at preventing passing touchdowns, it’s just 21st in the league in passing yards allowed. Miller could also find extra space working in the slot, where Green Bay has struggled.

Tyler Higbee and Ian Thomas, tight ends — I’m grouping these two together because of their similar situations. Each could be a major factor in Week 15, but circumstances could change before Sunday.

These tight ends normally play behind a regular starter (Higbee behind Gerald Everett and Thomas behind Greg Olsen). Both Everett and Olsen were out hurt last week, allowing their backups to have good weeks. If either starter is out again, their backup becomes a solid choice. If you must choose, Higbee is the preferred option.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.