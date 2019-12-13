Jenkins defended his language in an exchange with a fan, saying it was acceptable language where he grew up.

Jenkins had said he injured his ankle in Monday night’s loss at Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11 with nine straight losses. But coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that Jenkins’s actions on social media played a major role in the decision to release him.

The New York Giants waived injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language.

“This was an organizational decision,” Shurmur said. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

Moments after being released, Jenkins tweeted: ‘‘Best news ever.. Thank you.’’

A former Pro Bowl cornerback, Jenkins signed a five-year, $62 million deal with New York in 2016. He never lived up to his previous performances while with the Rams, however.

He had recently been highly critical of defensive coordinator James Bettcher and the team’s defensive schemes.

Later, the Giants announced Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Manning returned last Monday night in an overtime loss at Philadelphia, performing well in the first half with two touchdown passes before struggling the rest of the way.

Jones replaced Manning as the starter in the third week of the season. But the sixth pick overall in this year’s draft was hurt in a loss to Green Bay on Dec. 1. He practiced on a limited basis this week.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-17 loss to the Eagles. He did not throw an interception.

For the Dolphins, receiver DeVante Parker signed a contract through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses, his agent said.

Parker had signed a $10 million, two-year deal in March. The fifth-year veteran and former first-round draft pick has enjoyed a breakout season with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches.

Parker and receiver Albert Wilson are questionable for Sunday because they’re in the concussion protocol, but both practiced fully Friday.

Smith-Schuster not ready

Despite encouraging signs to the contrary earlier in the week, the Steelers won’t be getting wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for a crucial game against the Bills on Sunday night.

The Steelers’ No. 1 wideout left Thursday’s practice early and did not participate in Friday’s session at all, ending hope he would avoid missing a fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury.

Smith-Schuster has not played since being knocked out of a Nov. 14 loss at Cleveland when two Browns defensive backs delivered helmet-to-helmet hits to Smith-Schuster that also left him concussed.

Though he was cleared from NFL concussion protocol Nov. 27, Smith-Schuster’s knee injury lingered longer than originally anticipated. Smith-Schuster had been wearing a bulky knee brace around the team facility over the past three weeks, and he did not practice until this past Wednesday.

Suggs, Cardinals part ways

The Cardinals released 37-year-old linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team.

Ccoach Kliff Kingsbury said the decision to release was mutual and the Cardinals wanted him to have a chance to land with a team that’s in playoff contention. The Cardinals have lost six straight games and have a 3-9-1 record.

“There was disappointment that we didn’t win more games,” Kingsbury said Friday. “As the season’s gone on, out of playoff contention, we wanted to see what we have with some younger players. We felt like it was the best move for both parties.”

Suggs had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the year but his production diminished in recent weeks. He’s played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5½ sacks.

Suggs, who played in high school in the Phoenix area and in college at Arizona State, signed with the Cardinals after playing 16 seasons with the Ravens. The Cardinals have lost six straight games and have a 3-9-1 record.

Titans’ Henry ailing

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is questionable for the Titans’ AFC South showdown with the Texans.

Henry has not practiced all week with a sore left hamstring that limited him in the Titans’ 42-21 win over the Raiders last week despite him running for 103 yards and a touchdown. Henry ranks second in the NFL with 1,243 yards rushing and is tied for the league lead with 13 TD runs.

First place in the AFC South is on the line when the Titans (8-5) host the Texans (8-5). The teams will play twice in the final three weeks of the season.

The Titans also said that Kenny Vaccaro is questionable as the starting safety has to clear concussion protocol after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Cornerback LeShaun Sims is questionable after missing the past two games with an injured right ankle.

Tennessee will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a second straight game because of an injured foot.

Seahawks’ defense hurting

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Meanwhile, cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) are questionable.

Clowney missed a pair of days this week in practice after coming down with the flu, which had previously hit several teammates in recent weeks. Clowney is also dealing with a core muscle injury that will need to be managed the rest of the season.

Kendricks tried to practice Wednesday to test an injured hamstring but quickly learned it wasn’t ready to go. The injury forced him to miss last week’s game against the Rams.

Eagles not happy with ‘selfish’ player

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says it was a “selfish act” for linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to hide concussion symptoms from the team’s medical staff during a Dec. 1 game at Miami.

Grugier-Hill said Thursday that he told doctors he hurt his shoulder on the first play of the game even though he knew he injured his head. He finished the game but missed the next one. Grugier-Hill has since been cleared from concussion protocol and expects to play Sunday at Washington.

‘‘We know how important head and neck injuries are to our league and to just the person, the player himself and the well-being of the player,’’ Pederson said Friday. ‘‘So from that standpoint, to have this come back like this and for him to admit what he has said and done, it’s very disappointing for me as a head coach, after putting our players through meetings and instructing our players.’’

Pederson said he hasn’t decided whether Grugier-Hill will face disciplinary action and plans to discuss the matter with personnel boss Howie Roseman.

‘‘Our game has changed since I played and maybe then you could [hide symptoms],’’ said Pederson, who was a backup quarterback from 1993-2004. ‘‘But now, there’s too many things in place, too many protocols, too many standards that we as coaches and as players, we’re trying to protect our game and the well-being of every player. In a sense, it’s a little bit of a selfish act to take it upon yourself and make that decision.’’

Saints LB Johnson dead at 57

The New Orleans Saints said former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson, who was a member of the club’s vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps, has died at age 57.

Saints Hall of Fame general manager Ken Trahan said Johnson had been struggling with kidney and lung failure.

Johnson played in college at North Carolina State and began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986.

Johnson played in 120 regular-season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993, when he had 664 tackles, 12 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 5 fumble recoveries.

Johnson was selected to the Pro Bowl from 1989-92 and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000. In the last of those season, the entire Saints starting group of Johnson, Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills, and Pat Swilling became the only group of four linebackers selected to the Pro Bowl together.