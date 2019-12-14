“He came up on his pre-draft visit, had a bad visit,” Belichick recalled in a segment that revealed Gronkowski was named to the “NFL 100” All-Time Team. “We put him in a room, came back, and he was asleep on the floor. Didn’t make a very good impression.”

According to coach Bill Belichick, Gronkowski actually fell asleep during his pre-draft visit with the Patriots. New England traded up to draft the 6-foot-6-inch tight end out of Arizona with the 42nd overall pick in 2010, but Belichick acknowledged the selection was “a shot in the dark.”

FOXBOROUGH — The legend of the retired Rob Gronkowski continues to grow.

Belichick said the team was getting ready to have coaches and staff meet with Gronkowski when they discovered he was napping.

“Like, ‘Oh boy,’ ” Belichick said. “Kind of had a slow start there.”

Gronkowski’s college years didn’t have Belichick particularly enthused, either.

“He didn’t do much as a freshman, had a decent year as a sophomore and caught 30 passes, and then missed his junior year with back surgery,” he said. “There wasn’t much to go on.”

Things ultimately panned out, however, with Gronkowski playing his nine-season career in New England, helping the Patriots get to five Super Bowls.

“We kind of just bet that he would come through,” Belichick said. “He certainly did, big time.”