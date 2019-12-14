FOXBOROUGH — Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu and center Ted Karras made the trip to Cincinnati, a promising sign regarding their availability for Sunday’s game.

Edelman (knee/shoulder), Sanu (ankle) and Karras (knee) were among the seven Patriots listed as questionable for Week 15. Edelman has yet to miss a game this season despite regularly remaining limited in practice, and Karras is looking to return to the field after sustaining a knee injury that sidelined him last week.