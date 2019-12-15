Meyer has connections to several Redskins players, including Florida products Jordan Reed and Jon Bostic and, of course, former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin .

Meyer, currently a Fox analyst, is a candidate to coach in the NFL next season.

Former Florida and Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer took in the Washington Redskins game from owner Dan Snyder’s box, and watched parts of it with a familiar face from his college past. Meyer at one point could be seen talking and laughing with injured Redskins quarterback Alex Smith , whom he coached at Utah.

Haskins and McLaurin made some old college magic with their old college coach looking on.

Haskins connected with McLaurin on a 75-yard touchdown and four other completions in the Redskins’ 37-27 loss to the Eagles.

“It was good to see him, good to talk to him,” McLaurin said. “That passes football. It had nothing to do with his coaching status at all.”

Vikings RB Cook injured

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury on the team’s first possession of the second half against the Chargers and missed the rest of the game.

Cook is having the best season of his three-year career.

He entered Sunday’s game second in the NFL with 1,611 scrimmage yards along with 13 rushing touchdowns, which were tied for the league lead.

TE record for Kelce

Chiefs star Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to post four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Kelce reached the milestone with an 11-yard catch on third and 5 late in the first quarter against the Broncos at snowy Arrowhead Stadium.

The mark was held by Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between 2014 and 2016.

Flipping out

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and referee Walt Anderson created a Twitter storm during the first half of the Cowboys-Rams game with a confusing exchange during the coin toss at Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys won the toss, and Prescott initially made a reference to kicking off before saying the Cowboys would defer.

Anderson said a couple of times the Cowboys wanted to kick, creating the confusion that fed a Twitter uproar.

It only subsided after Dallas actually received the ball to start the second half.

Before the second-half kickoff, Anderson went to Dallas coach Jason Garrett to explain something, after which a staff member signaled the Cowboys were getting the ball. Anderson also spoke with members of the Fox television crew.

Tribute to Oakland

The Raiders showed a highlight video of their history at halftime in their final scheduled game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas.

Dozens of former Raiders players, including Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Fred Biletnikoff, were honored on the field with Charles Woodson addressing the crowd at the Coliseum.

Woodson said the players came back to root on the team and to thank the Oakland fans who have supported the team through the years.

Woodson also led the crowd in a resounding chant of ‘‘Rai-ders! Rai-ders!

Boomer’s call

The NFL Draft isn’t until April but Boomer Esiason already knows whom he wants the Bengals to take.

The former Cincinnati quarterback — who was the last one to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl and win a playoff game — handed a Bengals helmet to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow during a segment on “The NFL Today” and said, “I want to welcome you from one Bengal to the next.”

Esiason did something similar on the CBS pregame show in 2002 after Carson Palmer won the Heisman. Cincinnati selected Palmer in 2003 with the top overall pick.

The Bengals (1-13) are in line to have the top overall pick.

Stage set for Brees

Drew Brees has a knack for making history when the only NFL game to watch is being played inside the Superdome.

There was the Sunday night in 2012 when Brees’s 40-yard pass to Devery Henderson gave him touchdown passes in 48 straight games, eclipsing a mark set by Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas half a century earlier. That streak finally ended at 54 games — a mark which still stands.

Six years later, on a Monday night in the dome, Brees broke Peyton Manning’s previous career record of 71,940 yards passing in even more spectacular fashion: a 62-yard touchdown pass to then-rookie Tre’Quan Smith.

Brees entered this weekend three touchdowns shy of breaking Manning’s career touchdowns passing record of 539 as the Saints prepared to host one of Manning’s former teams, the Indianapolis Colts, on Monday night.

Tom Brady, with two touchdowns Sunday at Cincinnati, increased his career total to 538, one ahead of Brees.