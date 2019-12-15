He wanted four but finished with two, so the veteran cornerback was only half-satisfied with the third two-pick game of his career, his first as a Patriot. One of those interceptions he returned for a touchdown, and Gilmore also had four pass deflections in a game in which he routinely felt he knew the play Cincinnati was running before it began. His plays combined with two more picks from J.C. Jackson and a fumble recovery helped the Patriots drive up the score with points off turnovers.

“I should have had four, I think,” Gilmore said shortly after the Patriots’ 31-14 win against the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — You can get the clearest sense of the game Stephon Gilmore had Sunday from his reaction to one of the passes he didn’t intercept. When he deflected an Andy Dalton throw to Tyler Boyd down the right sideline, Gilmore dropped to his knees and put his hands on his helmet, upset it wasn’t his third pick of the game.

“We knew they were going to give us opportunities and we had to make them pay,” said Gilmore, who now leads the NFL with six interceptions this year and is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Both picks came in the third quarter, the first one just after halftime. When Gilmore lined up, he thought correctly that Boyd was going to run a curl and essentially ran the route for him. He caught the ball with one hand and kept the other side of his body between Boyd and the path of the ball, as if he were the one running as the intended target of the throw.

“They’ve got to switch the play up,” Gilmore said. “I don’t know, I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I knew the route.”

He felt that way again just a few minutes later, when he saw an out route coming on a first-and-15. The Patriots were blitzing and Gilmore trusted the rush to get pressure on Dalton, so he felt he could be aggressive. He jumped the route and was already running toward the end zone when he made the pick.

Gilmore said he could tell what was coming based off his film study during the week, not based off what the Bengals had shown to that point in the game. Boyd, though, said he thought the call should have been different on the play that became the pick-6.

“I won the majority of the matchups,” said Boyd, who finished with three catches and 26 yards. “But the two plays he made were great plays. He sat on the curl and played great leverage on the out-route. He was already in perfect leverage. We should have [called] a slant.”

Based off where he was, Gilmore wasn’t sure Dalton was going to throw the ball. As soon as he did, though, he knew he had a clear path to the end zone.

“I just had to catch it,” Gilmore said.

Kyle Van Noy ran with Gilmore, ready to block, then got Gilmore into a celebration where they pantomimed putting on handcuffs. The soft-spoken Gilmore said that Van Noy has helped him open up and be a little more exuberant.

The pick-6 put the Patriots up, 27-10, and made Gilmore the first Patriots player with multiple pick-6s in a season since Tedy Bruschi in 2003. It gave him his third career multi-interception game and first with the Patriots, who have seven non-offensive touchdowns this season.

It also made Gilmore Dalton’s leading receiver at that point in the game.

The Bengals went run-heavy for the first three quarters but, when Dalton did throw, Gilmore was surprised so many targets came in his direction.

“Very,” he said. “I was happy though.”

He wasn’t alone.

“I was on the sideline and I’m like, ‘Does he know he’s an All-Pro cornerback? The best cornerback in the league?’ I guess not,” said safety Duron Harmon. “He’s a phenomenal football player. He’s rare.’”

Dalton said he was trying to give his receivers a chance on the plays that ended in picks. He did acknowledge that, generally, it’s wise to pay special attention to where Gilmore’s lined up.

“You know where he is at,” Dalton said. “Obviously, he is a great player. He showed what he was able to do today. He plays the ball really well, he understands route combinations, he understands routes. He is a very good player.”

Gilmore has been such a good player that, often, opponents just stay away from him in games. On Sunday, he showed what can happen when they don’t.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.