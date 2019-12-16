The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier in a victory over the Broncos.

Suggs, 37, spent the first 16 years of his career with the Ravens before spending most of this season with the Cardinals. He had 5½ sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowler’s total to 138 sacks for his career.

Suggs had been unabashed in his disdain for the Patriots. After the Ravens defeated the Patriots for the AFC Championship in January 2013, Suggs said, “Those are the most arrogant [expletive] in the world, starting with Coach Belichick on down. That’s funny, ever since Spygate they haven’t been able to win.’’