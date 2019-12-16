The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier in a victory over the Broncos.
Suggs, 37, spent the first 16 years of his career with the Ravens before spending most of this season with the Cardinals. He had 5½ sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowler’s total to 138 sacks for his career.
Suggs had been unabashed in his disdain for the Patriots. After the Ravens defeated the Patriots for the AFC Championship in January 2013, Suggs said, “Those are the most arrogant [expletive] in the world, starting with Coach Belichick on down. That’s funny, ever since Spygate they haven’t been able to win.’’
Suggs needs two more sacks to pass Jason Taylor for seventh most since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
The Chiefs already placed Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve with a torn pec sustained in Week 10 against Tennessee. It is likely Okafor will join him after sustaining the same injury late in the first half against Denver.
The Chiefs’ top pass rusher, Frank Clark, has missed time with a neck injury and a lingering illness this season.
Falcons DE McKinley out
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed McKinley will go on season-ending injured reserve after leaving Atlanta’s upset win at San Francisco midway through the first quarter. He did not return to the game.
McKinley, the 26th overall draft pick of 2017, was injured as he chased down San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert toward the sideline. He fell down and was quickly escorted to the locker room.
It’s the third time in his career that McKinley has endured a significant shoulder injury. He has previously undergone surgery on both shoulders.
