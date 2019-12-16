Sometimes it’s easy to forget that accomplished NFL players react to seeing Tom Brady the same way fans do. That was on display after Sunday’s game, when 23-year-old Bengals running back Joe Mixon got to shake 42-year-old Brady’s hand and have a conversation.
“I still can’t believe I shook Tom Brady’s hand today and had a lil conversation with him,” Mixon wrote on Twitter. “I ain’t [going to] lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”
“He was like, ‘Great player, hell of a runner,’” Mixon told reporters. “I was like, ‘Dang, that’s Tom Brady that said that.’ I appreciate that. I was like, ‘Good job, keep being you, keep being great.’”
Brady was asked about Mixon’s wish of getting a jersey during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.
“I’m going to send him one,” Brady said. “I saw that last night. That was pretty cool. I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me. That guy is one of the great running backs in the league. There was a time when I was a young player and I looked up to so many guys and I just think now that I’m on the other end of it I understand kind of how it goes. You see these guys playing on TV and then you meet them and it’s surreal.”
Brady followed up with a tweet:
Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019
