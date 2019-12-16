Sometimes it’s easy to forget that accomplished NFL players react to seeing Tom Brady the same way fans do. That was on display after Sunday’s game, when 23-year-old Bengals running back Joe Mixon got to shake 42-year-old Brady’s hand and have a conversation.

“I still can’t believe I shook Tom Brady’s hand today and had a lil conversation with him,” Mixon wrote on Twitter. “I ain’t [going to] lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”

“He was like, ‘Great player, hell of a runner,’” Mixon told reporters. “I was like, ‘Dang, that’s Tom Brady that said that.’ I appreciate that. I was like, ‘Good job, keep being you, keep being great.’”