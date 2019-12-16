Gordon, who has battled mental health issues and substance abuse issues since he entered the NFL in 2012, was waived by the Patriots after spending a year with the team and claimed by Seattle in November.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON: Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, the league announced Monday.

One year ago this week when he was with New England, Gordon announced he was stepping away for the rest of the season to “focus on his mental health,” and was later suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He did not play for the remainder of the 2018 season, but still received a Super Bowl ring from the Patriots for his efforts.

Advertisement

The receiver played in six games with New England this year, finishing with 20 catches for 287 yards and touchdown. In five games with the Seahawks, Gordon had seven catches on 11 targets for 130 yards.